Chhattisgarh Rape Accused's House Demolished After Property Document Ultimatum, Opposition Slams Bulldozer Action
The action was taken after Abdul Sajjad Ansari failed to provide the documents within the stipulated time, an official said.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 2:16 AM IST|
Updated : January 22, 2026 at 2:26 AM IST
Raipur: Authorities in Raipur demolished the house of Abdul Sajjad Ansari, an accused in the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh town. While the government termed the action a strict enforcement of the law against a peson who could not produce valid documents, the opposition termed the bulldozer action a mere show of force.
On Wednesday morning, a municipal corporation team, accompanied by a large police force, arrived in the area and demolished the accused's house with a bulldozer. Earlier, the corporation had given the accused a 7-day notice to Sajjad, asking him to present documents related to the property. This action was taken after he failed to provide the documents within the stipulated time, an official said.
Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The action taken was taken according to the law." Congress state president Deepak Baij questioned the government, saying, "Will demolishing the house of any criminal stop crime? The government should take concrete steps to stop incidents like robbery, murder, and rape. Law and order in the state have completely failed." He said that merely demolishing houses is not the solution; there is a need is to improve the system.
Lured with chocolates and then raped
Police investigation revealed that between January 7 and 11, the accused lured the girl with chocolates and other food items, repeatedly called her to his house, and raped her. On January 12, the girl was found lying on the ground, crying in pain. The family then immediately took her to the police station and filed a complaint. The girl told the police that the accused had threatened to kill her if she told anyone, and it was this fear that kept her silent for several days.
Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action and arrested the accused. He was presented at the court which sent him to judicial custody.