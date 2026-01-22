ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Rape Accused's House Demolished After Property Document Ultimatum, Opposition Slams Bulldozer Action

Raipur: Authorities in Raipur demolished the house of Abdul Sajjad Ansari, an accused in the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh town. While the government termed the action a strict enforcement of the law against a peson who could not produce valid documents, the opposition termed the bulldozer action a mere show of force.

On Wednesday morning, a municipal corporation team, accompanied by a large police force, arrived in the area and demolished the accused's house with a bulldozer. Earlier, the corporation had given the accused a 7-day notice to Sajjad, asking him to present documents related to the property. This action was taken after he failed to provide the documents within the stipulated time, an official said.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The action taken was taken according to the law." Congress state president Deepak Baij questioned the government, saying, "Will demolishing the house of any criminal stop crime? The government should take concrete steps to stop incidents like robbery, murder, and rape. Law and order in the state have completely failed." He said that merely demolishing houses is not the solution; there is a need is to improve the system.