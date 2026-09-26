ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Child Rights Panel Awarded Coveted SKOCH Golden Award

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Golden Award for its innovative programme, 'Rakshak'.

The honour was achieved under the leadership of Dr Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to receive the award in the field of child rights. The award was presented by SKOCH Group Chairman Sameer Kochhar in the presence of renowned environmentalist Sunita Narain, Poonam Mutreja of the Population Foundation of India, Sanjay Kumar, former Secretary to the Government of India, and Bharat Lal, former Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission.

Dr Sharma said the selection process for the award was rigorous. "The Commission first presented a detailed presentation on the 'Rakshak' curriculum to the jury. After rigorous testing, it was selected for the Gold category," she said.

The curriculum for the programme was developed to address the shortage of trained human resources in the field of child protection. Its key strength is its practical model. "Students do not only acquire theoretical knowledge, but will also engage directly with Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, child care institutions, and voluntary organizations through the Commission's communication units, working on fieldwork, case studies, and project reports," Dr Sharma said.