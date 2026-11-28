Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Lakshmi Verma Injured in Road Accident Near Raipur; Admitted to AIIMS
According to sources, four people, including her, her son, her gunman, and the driver, were in the car at the time of the accident.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:21 AM IST
Baloda Bazar/Raipur: Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, Lakshmi Verma, sustained an injury in a road accident on Friday while returning to Raipur after attending an event in Baloda Bazar. Her car met with an accident near Bangoli, within the jurisdiction of the Kharora police station.
The MP sustained an injury to her arm as she suffered a fracture and has been admitted to AIIMS, Raipur, for better medical care. According to sources, four people, including her, her son, her gunman, and the driver, were in the car at the time of the accident. The driver and the gunman also sustained injuries. The driver suffered an injury to his leg.
Preliminary information indicates that Verma was returning to Raipur after attending an event in Baloda Bazar when her vehicle met with an accident near Bangoli, in the Kharora area. Following the incident, the injured were taken to a hospital. The MP was subsequently referred to Raipur, where she has been admitted to AIIMS for further treatment.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anupam Agarwal, an acquaintance of Verma, stated that her condition is currently stable. “She has sustained an injury to her arm, near the wrist. Others who were with her also sustained injuries, including the driver. The MP has been brought to Raipur for better medical treatment,” Agarwal said.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kharora police began an investigation. They are currently gathering details regarding the circumstances under which the accident occurred and the role of the vehicles involved. At present, the primary focus remains on the medical treatment of those injured.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has posted a message on social media regarding the accident involving Lakshmi Verma. Sai wrote that he had received news of Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma sustaining injuries in a road accident. He prayed to Lord Ram for her speedy recovery.
राज्यसभा सांसद श्रीमती लक्ष्मी वर्मा जी के सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल होने का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। प्रभु श्रीराम से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। @laxmivermabjp— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 27, 2026
Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal also posted a message on X saying that the news of Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma and others sustaining injuries in a road accident on the Raipur–Kharora route is deeply distressing. He offered prayers to God for the swift recovery of Laxmi Verma and all others injured in the accident.
रायपुर–खरोरा मार्ग पर हुए सड़क हादसे में माननीय राज्यसभा सांसद श्रीमती लक्ष्मी वर्मा जी सहित अन्य लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि श्रीमती लक्ष्मी वर्मा जी एवं हादसे में घायल सभी लोग जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होकर अपने परिजनों के बीच लौटें। @laxmivermabjp— Shyam Bihari Jaiswal (@ShyamBihariBjp) November 27, 2026
Shortly prior to this, a head-on collision took place on the same route between a car travelling from Raipur towards Kharora and a tractor coming from the direction of Kharora towards Raipur. Several people are reported to have been injured in this incident as well. The injured have been taken to the Kharora Community Health Centre for treatment.
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