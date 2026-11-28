ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Lakshmi Verma Injured in Road Accident Near Raipur; Admitted to AIIMS

Baloda Bazar/Raipur: Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, Lakshmi Verma, sustained an injury in a road accident on Friday while returning to Raipur after attending an event in Baloda Bazar. Her car met with an accident near Bangoli, within the jurisdiction of the Kharora police station.

The MP sustained an injury to her arm as she suffered a fracture and has been admitted to AIIMS, Raipur, for better medical care. According to sources, four people, including her, her son, her gunman, and the driver, were in the car at the time of the accident. The driver and the gunman also sustained injuries. The driver suffered an injury to his leg.

Preliminary information indicates that Verma was returning to Raipur after attending an event in Baloda Bazar when her vehicle met with an accident near Bangoli, in the Kharora area. Following the incident, the injured were taken to a hospital. The MP was subsequently referred to Raipur, where she has been admitted to AIIMS for further treatment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Anupam Agarwal, an acquaintance of Verma, stated that her condition is currently stable. “She has sustained an injury to her arm, near the wrist. Others who were with her also sustained injuries, including the driver. The MP has been brought to Raipur for better medical treatment,” Agarwal said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kharora police began an investigation. They are currently gathering details regarding the circumstances under which the accident occurred and the role of the vehicles involved. At present, the primary focus remains on the medical treatment of those injured.