Chhattisgarh Raises Electricity Tariffs, Cong Attacks Sai Government
The State Electricity Regulatory Commission says it approved an average hike of 6.23% against the discom demand of 24% hike.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Raipur: Electricity bills in Chhattisgarh are set to become a heavier burden on the pocket. The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced new electricity tariffs for the financial year 2026-27. Although the distribution company had sought a 24 per cent hike, the Commission approved an average hike of 6.23 per cent. Still, power bills of domestic, non-domestic, and agricultural consumers are set to get dearer, with new rates set to come into effect on July 1.
Under the new system, rates have been increased by 30-50 paise per unit. However, some categories, like offices of local bodies, hostels, and street lights in housing board colonies, have been included in the domestic tariff category, providing some relief.
Non-domestic consumers have received no relief either. Electricity rates for shops, offices, and commercial establishments have been raised by 20-40 paise per unit. However, the 25 per cent concession on energy charges for mobile towers located in tribal areas remains in effect.
Increased Burden On Farmers
Electricity rates for agricultural pumps have been increased by 40 paise per unit. However, the concession on energy charges for non-subsidised agricultural pump connections has been raised from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. The facility to use lights and fans (up to 100 watts) alongside the pump connection for farm security will also continue.
Costs have also risen for those with temporary electricity connections. Holders of LV-1 and LV-2 category temporary connections will now have to pay 1.5 times the standard tariff, up from 1.25 times. In other words, temporary connections will now be more expensive.
Time-based Electricity Usage Offers Relief
The Commission has implemented a Time-of-Day (TOD) tariff for large consumers. Electricity usage between 9 am and 5 pm will receive a 5 per cent discount, whereas consumption between 5 pm and 11 pm will incur a 5 per cent surcharge. Certain categories of consumers will also receive a rebate of 20 paise per unit during solar hours.
To promote environmental conservation, a special tariff has been set for electric vehicle charging stations. The rate has been fixed at Rs 7.13 per unit for the low-tension category and Rs 6.42 per kVAh for the high-tension category.
Industries and commercial activities operated by women's self-help groups will continue to receive a 10 per cent discount on energy charges. A 10 per cent concession remains in effect for hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centers in rural and tribal areas. Poha (flattened rice) and murmura (puffed rice) mills will also continue to receive existing rebates.
Several special provisions have been introduced for solar energy producers. Projects commencing within a specified timeframe have been granted concessions on transmission charges. Additionally, consumers sourcing power from green hydrogen, green ammonia, and waste-to-energy projects have been exempted from the cross-subsidy surcharge.
New Charges For Delayed Bill Payment
The system for delayed payment surcharges has been revised. Late fees will now be charged at a rate of 0.04 per cent per day instead of the previous 1.5 per cent per month. Meanwhile, the discount for prepaid meter consumers has been reduced from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent, and the rebate on advance payments has been lowered from 1.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent.
Overall, the Commission has rejected the electricity distribution company's demand for a 24 per cent hike and instead approved an average increase of 6.23 per cent. However, from domestic consumers to shopkeepers and farmers, almost every section of society will now have to pay higher electricity bills.
Congress Attacks Sai Government
Former Congress MLA and Parliamentary Secretary Vikas Upadhyay has termed the hike in electricity rates an injustice against the general public. He has targeted the BJP government over this issue, stating that while the people of the state are consistently opposing Smart Meters, the government — instead of providing relief — is imposing an additional financial burden by raising electricity rates.
Upadhyay alleged that a move is underway to pick the pockets of ordinary consumers through Smart Meters and hiked electricity rates. He described the decision as a major blow to families, farmers, small traders, and the middle class, who are already grappling with the impact of inflation. The Congress believes the BJP government is prioritising the interests of power companies over public interest, for which the people of the state will have to pay the price.
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