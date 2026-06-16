ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Raises Electricity Tariffs, Cong Attacks Sai Government

State Electricity Regulatory Commission says it approved an average hike of 6.23% against the discom demand of 24% hike ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Electricity bills in Chhattisgarh are set to become a heavier burden on the pocket. The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced new electricity tariffs for the financial year 2026-27. Although the distribution company had sought a 24 per cent hike, the Commission approved an average hike of 6.23 per cent. Still, power bills of domestic, non-domestic, and agricultural consumers are set to get dearer, with new rates set to come into effect on July 1.

Under the new system, rates have been increased by 30-50 paise per unit. However, some categories, like offices of local bodies, hostels, and street lights in housing board colonies, have been included in the domestic tariff category, providing some relief.

Non-domestic consumers have received no relief either. Electricity rates for shops, offices, and commercial establishments have been raised by 20-40 paise per unit. However, the 25 per cent concession on energy charges for mobile towers located in tribal areas remains in effect.

Increased Burden On Farmers

Electricity rates for agricultural pumps have been increased by 40 paise per unit. However, the concession on energy charges for non-subsidised agricultural pump connections has been raised from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. The facility to use lights and fans (up to 100 watts) alongside the pump connection for farm security will also continue.

Costs have also risen for those with temporary electricity connections. Holders of LV-1 and LV-2 category temporary connections will now have to pay 1.5 times the standard tariff, up from 1.25 times. In other words, temporary connections will now be more expensive.

Time-based Electricity Usage Offers Relief

The Commission has implemented a Time-of-Day (TOD) tariff for large consumers. Electricity usage between 9 am and 5 pm will receive a 5 per cent discount, whereas consumption between 5 pm and 11 pm will incur a 5 per cent surcharge. Certain categories of consumers will also receive a rebate of 20 paise per unit during solar hours.

To promote environmental conservation, a special tariff has been set for electric vehicle charging stations. The rate has been fixed at Rs 7.13 per unit for the low-tension category and Rs 6.42 per kVAh for the high-tension category.