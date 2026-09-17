ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh PSC Postpones Interview, Document Verification Process Of State Service Exam 2025

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the document verification and interview process for the State Service Examination 2025 recruitment exam, just days before it was due to begin.

The commission postponed the schedule on Wednesday evening, citing "unavoidable circumstances." Candidates will have to wait for a fresh notification as revised dates are yet to be announced.

Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official CGPSC website, www.psc.cg.gov.in, for updates. The commission has clarified that new dates for document verification and interviews will be released separately.

The selection is being conducted for a total of 265 posts across 20 departments of the Chhattisgarh government. The document verification and interview process, which forms part of the final selection process for the advertised government posts, had earlier been scheduled between September 20 and October 1, 2026.