Chhattisgarh PSC Postpones Interview, Document Verification Process Of State Service Exam 2025
The CGPSC has postponed the State Service Exam 2025 interviews and document verification scheduled from September 20. New dates are pending amid demands for transparency.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the document verification and interview process for the State Service Examination 2025 recruitment exam, just days before it was due to begin.
The commission postponed the schedule on Wednesday evening, citing "unavoidable circumstances." Candidates will have to wait for a fresh notification as revised dates are yet to be announced.
Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official CGPSC website, www.psc.cg.gov.in, for updates. The commission has clarified that new dates for document verification and interviews will be released separately.
The selection is being conducted for a total of 265 posts across 20 departments of the Chhattisgarh government. The document verification and interview process, which forms part of the final selection process for the advertised government posts, had earlier been scheduled between September 20 and October 1, 2026.
The State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on February 22, 2026, at district headquarters across Chhattisgarh, while the main examination was later conducted at designated centres in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur, and Raipur.
The decision to postpone comes after several politicians and public representatives demanded greater transparency in the evaluation and shortlisting process of the recruitment.
Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had also demanded postponing the exam after some candidates had raised concerns regarding the selection process.
The demands included making answer sheets available before the interview process and providing candidates, including those who were not shortlisted, with copies of their evaluated answer sheets without charge.
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