ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh PSC Exam Scam: High Court Denies Bail To Former IAS Officer, Calls Paper Leak 'Worse Than Murder'

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has denied bail to retired IAS officer and former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, who is currently in jail in connection with the alleged irregularities in the CGPSC State Service Examination-2021.

The court stated that leaking a competitive examination paper is a crime "more serious than murder" because it destroys the future of lakhs of young aspirants and shakes public faith in the examination system.

A single bench of Justice Bibhu Datta Guru observed that while a murder affects one family, a paper leak has far-reaching consequences.

The court said that it was a case where "the fence itself has eaten the crop," meaning a breach of trust by those responsible for safeguarding the examination process.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Dhruv misused his official position to obtain confidential question papers for the CGPSC Main Examination before they were officially conducted.

The investigating agency alleges that he passed the confidential papers to his son, Sumit Dhruv, which gave him an unfair advantage in the examination. Sumit Dhruv was selected for the post of Deputy Collector, the CBI said.