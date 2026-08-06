Chhattisgarh PSC Exam Scam: High Court Denies Bail To Former IAS Officer, Calls Paper Leak 'Worse Than Murder'
The investigating agency alleges that he passed the confidential papers to his son, Sumit Dhruv, which gave him an unfair advantage in the examination.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has denied bail to retired IAS officer and former Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, who is currently in jail in connection with the alleged irregularities in the CGPSC State Service Examination-2021.
The court stated that leaking a competitive examination paper is a crime "more serious than murder" because it destroys the future of lakhs of young aspirants and shakes public faith in the examination system.
A single bench of Justice Bibhu Datta Guru observed that while a murder affects one family, a paper leak has far-reaching consequences.
The court said that it was a case where "the fence itself has eaten the crop," meaning a breach of trust by those responsible for safeguarding the examination process.
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Dhruv misused his official position to obtain confidential question papers for the CGPSC Main Examination before they were officially conducted.
The investigating agency alleges that he passed the confidential papers to his son, Sumit Dhruv, which gave him an unfair advantage in the examination. Sumit Dhruv was selected for the post of Deputy Collector, the CBI said.
The CBI told the court that they found crucial documents linked to the case at Dhruv’s residence during searches. Investigators said they found answers to 42 of the 47 questions asked in the General Studies paper of the Main Examination.
The agency also alleged that four essay topics that Sumit prepared appeared in the examination. The topics were cryptocurrency, the Russia-Ukraine war, development of Dantewada district, and the Chhattisgarh Tonhi (Witch-Hunting) Prevention Act.
Counsel appearing for Dhruv said that his name was not in the original FIR. The defence further stated that Dhruv had informed the commission in advance that his sons were appearing for the examination and had withdrawn himself from all confidential work related to the recruitment process.
The CBI opposed the bail plea and said that Dhruv was entrusted with confidential details and the examination process. The agency said that the documents recovered during the investigation, established that Dhruv was part of the conspiracy.
After considering the submission, the High Court dismissed the bail application.
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