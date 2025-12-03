ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Protest Against Coal Mine Turns Violent, Several Cops Injured

Ambikapur: Several police personnel were injured on Wednesday when a group of villagers protesting against the expansion of a coal mine clashed with them and pelted stones in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, officials said. Some villagers were also injured during the protest, they said. Residents of Parsodi Kala village have been opposing the Amera extension coal project of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India, even though the land acquisition process was completed in 2016, said an official.

After learning about the protest, district officials along with police reached the site which falls under the jurisdiction of Lakhanpur police station, Additional District Collector Sunil Nayak told reporters. While some villagers received compensation for land acquisition, many others refused to accept money and tried to obstruct mining operations, he claimed.

Officials tried to explain to the villagers that land acquisition had already been completed and they should allow SECL to carry out its authorised activities, said Nayak.

"If they (villagers) want to raise their concerns, there are legal avenues," the official added. However, the protest turned violent and stones were pelted at police, Nayak said, adding that the police personnel who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital.