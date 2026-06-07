Chhattisgarh Police Seize 800 Cartons Of Illicit Country-Made Liquor Worth Rs 50 Lakh
Officials said that a search was underway for others accused of being involved in the alleged interstate smuggling ring.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Rajnandgaon/Mohla-Manpur: In a major crackdown on interstate liquor smuggling, the Chhattisgarh Police have seized at least 800 cartons of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested a driver.
Officials said that a search was underway for others accused of being involved in the alleged interstate smuggling ring. Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (MMA) district, YP Singh said the action followed a tip-off that a truck was transporting a large quantity of liquor from Madhya Pradesh towards the Maharashtra border.
“Acting on the lead, a mobile checkpoint was set up near the SDM office in Manpur to inspect vehicles. During the operation, a truck bearing the registration number CG 15 DZ 4515 arrived. When the police team stopped and inspected the vehicle, the driver panicked and tried to flee but was apprehended by the officers who surrounded him,” he said.
Singh said the driver identified himself as Balram Singh Dangi, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra. “A search of his truck revealed 100 cartons of IMFL (4,800 quarter bottles), 300 cartons of beer (7,200 quarter bottles), 400 cartons of whisky (20,000 quarter bottles). The value of the seized liquor is estimated at Rs 50.28 lakh, while the truck is valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh. The total value of the seizure stands at Rs 75.28 lakh,” he added.
Police probe the network
During the preliminary probe, the accused driver allegedly revealed that the liquor had been loaded in the Multai area of Betul district, Madhya Pradesh.
“The plan was to distribute the consignment in villages bordering the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The accused also stated that the delivery was to be made in coordination with an individual named Shailesh from Maharashtra,” said police.
They suspect that the consignment was part of an organised interstate liquor smuggling network. “We are investigating the roles of the supplier, the receiver, and other associates as a case has already been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Excise Act,” police added.
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