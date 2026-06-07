ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Seize 800 Cartons Of Illicit Country-Made Liquor Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Rajnandgaon/Mohla-Manpur: In a major crackdown on interstate liquor smuggling, the Chhattisgarh Police have seized at least 800 cartons of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 50 lakh from a truck and arrested a driver.

Officials said that a search was underway for others accused of being involved in the alleged interstate smuggling ring. Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki (MMA) district, YP Singh said the action followed a tip-off that a truck was transporting a large quantity of liquor from Madhya Pradesh towards the Maharashtra border.

“Acting on the lead, a mobile checkpoint was set up near the SDM office in Manpur to inspect vehicles. During the operation, a truck bearing the registration number CG 15 DZ 4515 arrived. When the police team stopped and inspected the vehicle, the driver panicked and tried to flee but was apprehended by the officers who surrounded him,” he said.

Singh said the driver identified himself as Balram Singh Dangi, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra. “A search of his truck revealed 100 cartons of IMFL (4,800 quarter bottles), 300 cartons of beer (7,200 quarter bottles), 400 cartons of whisky (20,000 quarter bottles). The value of the seized liquor is estimated at Rs 50.28 lakh, while the truck is valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh. The total value of the seizure stands at Rs 75.28 lakh,” he added.