ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Recover Rs 20 Crore In Gold, Cash From Naxalite Dumps In Three Months

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Police have recovered gold and cash worth Rs 18–20 crore over the past three months from secret caches hidden by Naxalites in the forests of Bastar, officials said.

Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said that security forces recovered approximately Rs 6.75 crore in cash and 8 kilograms of gold from Naxalite dumps in recent days. The value of the gold alone is estimated at around Rs 13 crore, he said.

“We will continue to access various Naxalite cache sites to recover these assets, thereby completely cutting off the flow of funds to the extremists,” Sundarraj added.

File photo of Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P (ETV Bharat)

According to him, the recoveries form part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations following a central government’s March 31 deadline aimed at eradicating Naxalism in the region.

Local inputs suggest that Naxalites involved in the insurgency have not only surrendered with their weapons but also handed over gold and cash during their rehabilitation. But many caches of their supplies, money, and weapons remain hidden deep in the forests.