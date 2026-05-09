Chhattisgarh Police Recover Rs 20 Crore In Gold, Cash From Naxalite Dumps In Three Months
Police recovered Rs 18–20 crore in cash and gold from Naxalite caches in Bastar over three months, cutting off extremist funding amid ongoing anti-Naxal operations.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Bastar: Chhattisgarh Police have recovered gold and cash worth Rs 18–20 crore over the past three months from secret caches hidden by Naxalites in the forests of Bastar, officials said.
Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said that security forces recovered approximately Rs 6.75 crore in cash and 8 kilograms of gold from Naxalite dumps in recent days. The value of the gold alone is estimated at around Rs 13 crore, he said.
“We will continue to access various Naxalite cache sites to recover these assets, thereby completely cutting off the flow of funds to the extremists,” Sundarraj added.
According to him, the recoveries form part of ongoing anti-Naxal operations following a central government’s March 31 deadline aimed at eradicating Naxalism in the region.
Local inputs suggest that Naxalites involved in the insurgency have not only surrendered with their weapons but also handed over gold and cash during their rehabilitation. But many caches of their supplies, money, and weapons remain hidden deep in the forests.
The recovered wealth mainly comes from funds extorted by Naxalites from local residents, contractors, and others, according to experts familiar with the Bastar region.
Rajendra Tiwari, who has covered the Bastar region for several years, said that Naxalites would rely on extortion as a major source of their income. “They collected levies running into lakhs of rupees from contractors involved in the Tendu leaf trade, a significant forest produce in Bastar, as well as from villagers, elected representatives, and government employees. A tax was also imposed on the first sale of forest products such as Mahua flowers and Dora seeds,” he said.
Following demonetisation in the country, Naxalites reportedly began converting cash into gold, which was then hidden in secret forest caches, Tiwari said. Police are currently investigating the origins of this large quantity of gold.
“Though the Naxal organisation's active presence in Bastar has largely been dismantled, security forces have not stopped their search operations. Rehabilitated Naxals are assisting police in locating hidden caches, providing leads that have helped recover cash, gold, weapons, and explosives,” Tiwari added.
Recent significant recoveries include Rs 14 crore in cash and 7 kilograms of gold in March, as well as a large cache of weapons and explosives seized in May in Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. In February 2026, over Rs 46 lakh in cash and ammunition were found in Gariaband district.
Many Naxal leaders who created these secret caches were killed in encounters without revealing their locations, presenting challenges to the ongoing efforts.
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