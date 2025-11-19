ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Dismantle Naxalite Hold: 18th Camp Opens, Memorial Bulldozed

Narayanpur: Narayanpur Police in Chhattisgarh claimed another major success in the fight to free Abujhmad from the clutches of Naxals. A joint team of police, DRG, and ITBP established the 18th security and public convenience camp in Dodimarka village, under the jurisdiction of the Orchha police station.

During the camp's establishment, a Naxalite memorial located at the village entrance was also demolished with a bulldozer. This move is being seen as a sign of the Naxalists losing steam in the area.

The "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Operation Save Abhujmaad) was launched under the direction of senior officers of Narayanpur. As part of this campaign, new security camps are being established in interior villages, leading to the rapid expansion of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, education, health, and mobile connectivity in the area.

Dodimarka, long considered a safe haven for Maoists, is now moving towards integrating into the mainstream with the strong police presence.

Security cover for road construction and development projects

The new camp established in Dodimarka will provide security to ongoing road construction and other development projects in Orchha, Ader, and Lanka. According to police, the opening of the security camp has increased villagers' confidence in security, and development work in the area will proceed at a faster pace than before.