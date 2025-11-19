ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Dismantle Naxalite Hold: 18th Camp Opens, Memorial Bulldozed

Robison Gudiya, superintendent of police, Narayanpur, said the opening of 18th camp helped instil confidence among locals about the strength and efficiency of police.

Representational image. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
Narayanpur: Narayanpur Police in Chhattisgarh claimed another major success in the fight to free Abujhmad from the clutches of Naxals. A joint team of police, DRG, and ITBP established the 18th security and public convenience camp in Dodimarka village, under the jurisdiction of the Orchha police station.

During the camp's establishment, a Naxalite memorial located at the village entrance was also demolished with a bulldozer. This move is being seen as a sign of the Naxalists losing steam in the area.

The "Maad Bachao Abhiyan" (Operation Save Abhujmaad) was launched under the direction of senior officers of Narayanpur. As part of this campaign, new security camps are being established in interior villages, leading to the rapid expansion of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, education, health, and mobile connectivity in the area.

Dodimarka, long considered a safe haven for Maoists, is now moving towards integrating into the mainstream with the strong police presence.

Security cover for road construction and development projects

The new camp established in Dodimarka will provide security to ongoing road construction and other development projects in Orchha, Ader, and Lanka. According to police, the opening of the security camp has increased villagers' confidence in security, and development work in the area will proceed at a faster pace than before.

Demolition of Naxalite memorial

During the establishment of the camp, the police bulldozed the Naxalite memorial at the beginning of the village. This memorial was considered a symbol of Naxalite terror and dominance. According to security personnel, the removal of the memorial by security forces has instilled new confidence among the villagers. The police said that Abujhmad is facing the end of Naxalism and that the entire area will soon be free from Naxalite influence.

Robison Gudiya, superintendent of police, Narayanpur, said, "A security forces camp has opened in Dodimarka, Narayanpur. This area was the residence of a top Naxalite commander. We killed Basavaraju, the general secretary of the Naxalites, here. It was a Naxalite hideout. There was a huge Naxalite memorial which we demolished. The villagers are happy with the opening of the camp and the demolition of the Naxalite memorial. The Naxalites used to forcibly take 25 kg of rice from each villager. Now the villagers are free from Naxalites' clutches."

Opening of 18 camps in 2025: Police claim a decisive blow to Naxalism

This year, the Narayanpur police established a total of 18 new camps, including those in former Naxalite strongholds: Kutul, Kodliar, Bedmakoti, Nelangur, Pangud, Raynar, Adjum, Idwaya, Ader, Kudmel, Konge, Sitaram, Toke, Jatlur, Dhobe, and now Dodimarka. All these locations were once major Maoist hideouts, and the police have established a strong hold on them.

