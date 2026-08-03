Chhattisgarh Police Crack 58-Year-Old Woman's Murder Case; Son Among Three Arrested
Harawati Bai was choked to death on July 24 because of a long-running land dispute and her son's affair with his neighbour’s daughter.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 3:53 AM IST
Jashpur: The murder case of a 58-year-old woman in Bandarchua Rautiyabasti under Dokda Police outpost of Chhattisgarh has been cracked by the police with the arrest of three persons, including the woman’s son and two women, within 48 hours of the incident, officials said.
Harawati Bai was choked to death on the night of July 24 because of a long-running land dispute and her son's affair with his neighbour’s daughter. The police said that the main culprits, Shyampati Bai (42) and her mother Budhmati Bai (65), strangled Harawati Bai on July 24. As Bhushan Ram, the son of the deceased, discovered the murder the very next day, both the women threatened him not to make any noise about it.
Initially, the murderers had concealed the body of the victim in his own house. But as the smell emanating from the dead body started getting stronger after a few days, Bhushan Ram, along with Shyampati Bai and Budhmati Bai, took the body away and buried it in the sand.
The crime was revealed on July 30 when some locals informed the Dokda Police Outpost regarding the presence of a foul smell coming out of the locked house. After investigation by the police team along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and Naib Tehsildar, the body of Harawati Bai was recovered near the Anganwadi area.
A case was registered against Bhushan Ram under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The suspect, Bhushan Ram, was implicated in the crime because he did not show up at the last rites of his mother. When apprehended, he admitted his involvement in the murder plan by saying that he was in love with Shyampati Bai for the last five years, even though there was a dispute over land between their families.
All the objects used in disposing of the body were recovered. All the accused persons were arrested and taken before a local court on August 1. Further probe into the case is going on, according to Jashpur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh.