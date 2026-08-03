ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Crack 58-Year-Old Woman's Murder Case; Son Among Three Arrested

Jashpur: The murder case of a 58-year-old woman in Bandarchua Rautiyabasti under Dokda Police outpost of Chhattisgarh has been cracked by the police with the arrest of three persons, including the woman’s son and two women, within 48 hours of the incident, officials said.

Harawati Bai was choked to death on the night of July 24 because of a long-running land dispute and her son's affair with his neighbour’s daughter. The police said that the main culprits, Shyampati Bai (42) and her mother Budhmati Bai (65), strangled Harawati Bai on July 24. As Bhushan Ram, the son of the deceased, discovered the murder the very next day, both the women threatened him not to make any noise about it.

Initially, the murderers had concealed the body of the victim in his own house. But as the smell emanating from the dead body started getting stronger after a few days, Bhushan Ram, along with Shyampati Bai and Budhmati Bai, took the body away and buried it in the sand.