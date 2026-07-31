ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Steals Colleague's Phone, Spends Rs 4.87 Lakh On Online Games

Janjgir-Champa: A police constable in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh has been arrested for stealing a fellow constable's mobile phone and using it to spend nearly Rs 4.87 lakh on online games, officials said.

The accused, Constable Sunil Kumar, has been apprehended and remanded to judicial custody. The victim, Constable Sudhir Kumar Singh of the 11th Battalion posted at Putpura, had left his phone charging in the barracks on April 23.

Upon returning shortly after, he discovered his phone was missing. A few days later, when he needed money and checked his bank account, he found it empty. He discovered that ₹4,87,911 had been withdrawn via various online channels between April 24 and May 3. He lodged an online complaint with the Janjgir Cyber ​​Cell, prompting a police investigation.