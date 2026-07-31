Chhattisgarh Police Constable Steals Colleague's Phone, Spends Rs 4.87 Lakh On Online Games
The accused, Constable Sunil Kumar, has been apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: A police constable in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh has been arrested for stealing a fellow constable's mobile phone and using it to spend nearly Rs 4.87 lakh on online games, officials said.
The accused, Constable Sunil Kumar, has been apprehended and remanded to judicial custody. The victim, Constable Sudhir Kumar Singh of the 11th Battalion posted at Putpura, had left his phone charging in the barracks on April 23.
Upon returning shortly after, he discovered his phone was missing. A few days later, when he needed money and checked his bank account, he found it empty. He discovered that ₹4,87,911 had been withdrawn via various online channels between April 24 and May 3. He lodged an online complaint with the Janjgir Cyber Cell, prompting a police investigation.
During the investigation, the Cyber Police traced the mobile phone's location and subsequently detained Constable Sunil Kumar Yadav of the 11th Battalion. Under interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Action has been taken against him under Section 303(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.
According to Yogita Khaparde, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Janjgir-Champa, the Cyber Cell has arrested the accused constable in connection with the mobile theft and the misappropriation of lakhs of rupees, and he has been sent to judicial custody.
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