ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Found Dead Days After Securing Bail In Rape Case

Kawardha: A police constable, who had gone missing since Friday, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in the Lalpur Khar area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Bahadur Singh Meravi (38) had left his official residence in Kawardha area on Friday on a bike and did not return prompting concern among family members. After repeated attempts to contact him failed, the family, along with villagers, started searching for him. They also approached the police to lodge a missing report.

During the search, locals recovered Meravi’s body and bike from the Lalpur Khar area under the City Kotwali Police Station limits on Sunday. The body was subsequently shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, including postmortem examination.

Police said that they would investigate the death case on all possible angles including suicide. “It is a serious and sensitive case as Meravi had previously been jailed for nearly a year in a rape case and was released on bail recently,” they said.

Meravi was originally posted at the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) in Kawardha but was currently attached to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Raipur after being released on bail, officials said.