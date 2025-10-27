Chhattisgarh Police Bust Interstate Cyberfraud Racket Running From Maharashtra; Eight Held
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh police on Monday busted an interstate cyberfraud racket operating from Maharashtra in what they claim to be one of the largest operations to date and arrested eight people, including the kingpin. Five laptops, 14 smartphones, 51 passbooks, 51 debit cards, 15 chequebooks, and 25 SIM cards were seized from their possession.
The accused, residents of Maharashtra and Bihar, have been identified as Gautam Punjabi, Pawan Suruse, Vinayak More, Amit More, Ramchandra Chauke, Amol Divanane, Abhishek Dambade, and Manoj Mukhiya. All have been brought to Khairagarh on transit remand.
Khairagarh SP Lakshya Sharma said investigations are underway and the accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) 1999 and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887. "They will be produced in court on judicial remand. The fraudsters were operating from Dombivali in Mumbai and Kalyan in Maharashtra, from where their network was expanding across the country," he added.
Vasudha Sinha, a student at Khairagarh Music University, filed a police complaint of online fraud on August 22. She ordered a saree from a fake Chikankari saree shopping site on Instagram and was defrauded of Rs 64,100. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The cyber cell team conducted a technical audit of social media and bank accounts to uncover the fraud network.
The investigation revealed that the mobile numbers, IP addresses, and bank accounts used in the fraud were operating from Dombivali, which led them to uncover an organised cyber gang operating from Mumbai. This gang was not only committing online shopping fraud but also defrauding millions of people through an online gaming and betting app called '100 Book', police said.
The police team camped for seven consecutive days, conducting reconnaissance and posing as delivery boys to reach their hideout. Subsequently, all the accused were arrested in simultaneous raids at a residential area of Dombivali. A close examination of digital evidence seized from the accused revealed that they had made transactions worth over Rs 50 crore (approximately $500 million) using over 100 fake SIM cards and bank accounts.
"The accused targeted online shoppers. Khairagarh police initiated action based on a student's complaint. Investigations revealed the accused were located in Mumbai. Following this, our team went to Mumbai and arrested eight individuals involved in the fraud," Abhishek Shandilya, Rajnandgaon Range IG, said.
