Chhattisgarh Police Bust Fraudsters Using Fake Matrimonial Website, AI Tools To Ensnare Prospective Grooms
The accused made use of AI and mobile apps to cheat people in nine districts by offering matrimonial alliances.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: Two persons have been arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for carrying out a cyber fraud in the garb of offering matrimonial alliances. The accused made use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other mobile application tools to carry out the fraud in nine districts of the state.
The matter came to light when petrol pump employee Ajay Rathore approached the police on August 8 with a complaint that his bank account had been put on hold. Rathore told Cyber Police Station personnel that a man had approached him when he was working, claiming that his relative was unwell, and sought Rs 2,000 in cash that he promised to pay immediately via UPI.
Since he had cash in hand, Ajay gave Rs 2,000 to help the needy, and the latter too transferred the amount to his account via UPI. However, this transaction resulted in his account being held, following which he approached both the bank and the police.
Investigations revealed that the money deposited into his account was a part of an earlier cyber fraud case. The accused had used this account to commit fraud at various locations. A search by Janjgir Champa police led to the arrest of two persons on Monday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ulandon Yark identified the accused as Lala Sahu alias Laxmi Narayan Sahu, and his partner as Sonu Sahu. "Together, they printed a flex banner with a fake website address, Pavitra Rishta displayed on it, and promoted its photograph via WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram as a local matrimonial agency. To prospective male customers, Lala Sahu would speak in a girl's voice, citing possible matrimonial alliances, and ask for money. After receiving the money, they would block the customer's numbers. Complaints were filed against the accused, not only in Janjgir Champa but also in eight other districts, including Kawardha and Raipur," he said.
The ASP further stated that the accused had been carrying out this fraud since the beginning of 2025. They had installed apps on their phones that used voice modulators to transform their voices into those of women. Using AI tools, they also provided information to people about women from different communities.
Sonu Sahu of Champa Beldarpara allegedly acted as a middleman, ensnaring men with marriage proposals. Meanwhile, Laxmi Sahu of Amoda village used AI, mobile apps and Bluetooth to transform his voice into that of a female to communicate with these prospective suitors. The ASP urged the people to verify local matrimonial apps before trusting them.
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