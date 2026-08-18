ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Bust Fraudsters Using Fake Matrimonial Website, AI Tools To Ensnare Prospective Grooms

Janjgir Champa: Two persons have been arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for carrying out a cyber fraud in the garb of offering matrimonial alliances. The accused made use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other mobile application tools to carry out the fraud in nine districts of the state.

The matter came to light when petrol pump employee Ajay Rathore approached the police on August 8 with a complaint that his bank account had been put on hold. Rathore told Cyber ​​Police Station personnel that a man had approached him when he was working, claiming that his relative was unwell, and sought Rs 2,000 in cash that he promised to pay immediately via UPI.

Since he had cash in hand, Ajay gave Rs 2,000 to help the needy, and the latter too transferred the amount to his account via UPI. However, this transaction resulted in his account being held, following which he approached both the bank and the police.

Investigations revealed that the money deposited into his account was a part of an earlier cyber fraud case. The accused had used this account to commit fraud at various locations. A search by Janjgir Champa police led to the arrest of two persons on Monday.