ETV Bharat / state

PM-Janman Housing Scheme: Two Contractors Book For Defrauding Vulnerable Tribal Families In Chhattisgarh

An aggrieved family outside their shanty in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Kawardha: Chhattisgarh Police have booked two contractors for defrauding vulnerable tribal families of thousands of rupees under the guise of providing housing under the PM-Janman housing scheme, officials said on Saturday.

The cases were registered at the Chilfi and Taregaon police stations of the Bodla development block following formal complaints from nine beneficiaries belonging to the Baiga community.

According to police, the contractors collected funds directly from the tribal beneficiaries under the pretext of constructing homes but left the projects completely unbuilt for nearly 18 months. At the Chilfi police station, five beneficiaries from Rajadhar village accused contractor Kumar Meravi, a resident of Sheetalpani, of taking amounts ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000 each. “The victims had waited nearly a year and a half without receiving their money back or seeing any construction progress, so they approached the police station with a complaint,” police said. Separately, the Taregaon police station registered a case against contractor Tumesh Gond following complaints from four beneficiaries in Amanara village. “Gond had collected a total of Rs 1,89,000 from the victims, with individual amounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 64,000,” officials said.