PM-Janman Housing Scheme: Two Contractors Book For Defrauding Vulnerable Tribal Families In Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Police booked two contractors for allegedly defrauding nine tribal families out of funds meant for a PM Janman housing scheme, reports Mahboob Khan
Published : October 17, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Kawardha: Chhattisgarh Police have booked two contractors for defrauding vulnerable tribal families of thousands of rupees under the guise of providing housing under the PM-Janman housing scheme, officials said on Saturday.
The cases were registered at the Chilfi and Taregaon police stations of the Bodla development block following formal complaints from nine beneficiaries belonging to the Baiga community.
According to police, the contractors collected funds directly from the tribal beneficiaries under the pretext of constructing homes but left the projects completely unbuilt for nearly 18 months.
At the Chilfi police station, five beneficiaries from Rajadhar village accused contractor Kumar Meravi, a resident of Sheetalpani, of taking amounts ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000 each. “The victims had waited nearly a year and a half without receiving their money back or seeing any construction progress, so they approached the police station with a complaint,” police said.
Separately, the Taregaon police station registered a case against contractor Tumesh Gond following complaints from four beneficiaries in Amanara village. “Gond had collected a total of Rs 1,89,000 from the victims, with individual amounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 64,000,” officials said.
Under the guidelines of the housing scheme, beneficiaries receive financial assistance totalling two lakh rupees disbursed in four direct bank installments, alongside additional allocations for 45 days of labour wages, as well as Rs 12,000 for the construction of toilets. “Rogue operators target these funds after they hit the beneficiaries’ personal bank accounts,” officials added.
Chief Executive Officer of the Bodla Janpad Panchayat, Yogesh Verma, said that strict legal action would be taken against these contractors or any other person who abandons construction work after withdrawing funds from vulnerable families. “Action will also continue against those who fail to complete the work within one week,” he said.
In Chhattisgarh, the PM-Janman scheme is being implemented in mission mode, specifically for families belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The central government launched this scheme to foster the development of tribal communities, and work is being carried out across various sectors.
Records show that out of 5,543 houses sanctioned under the scheme within the development block, 3,798 have been completed, while 1,745 remain under construction.
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