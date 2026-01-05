Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Prime Accused In Attack On Female Cop
Identified as Chitrasen Sao, the accused was arrested on Monday, days after the incident sparked widespread outrage.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 11:36 PM IST
Raigarh: Following the brutal assault of a woman constable during a violent protest in the Tamanar area last month, police in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district have arrested the main accused. Identified as Chitrasen Sao, the accused was arrested on Monday, days after the incident sparked widespread outrage.
Following his arrest, police took the accused in a public procession from Hemu Kalani Chowk to Chakradhar Nagar police station. At the site he was made to wear a garland of shoes and slippers. The accused apologised stating that tearing a police uniform was a crime and said police personnel were like guardians of society. Officials said that the action was intended to send a strong deterrent message among the violent individuals.
So far, six accused have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case, police confirmed. However, one accused is still absconding. A search operation is underway to nab the remaining suspect.
Women police personnel celebrated the arrest by cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers. They called this arrest a victory for women’s dignity and safety. “Whether it is a woman officer or an ordinary citizen, anyone who commits a crime will be punished,” said Dipika Nirmalkar, in-charge of the Women’s Cell.
For the unversed, the incident took place on December 27 last year, when a violent protest erupted against the JPL (Jindal) coal mine in Tamanar block. During the agitation, protesters attacked a police personnel present to mitigate the situation. Meanwhile, a woman constable was assaulted, abused and an attempt was made to disrobe her, despite her crying and pleading for mercy.
During the violence, Woman TI Kamla Pusam, the station in-charge of Tamanar police station, was also beaten by a group of women protesters and briefly lost consciousness. Protesters also torched police vehicles, including a bus, jeep and ambulance, and vandalised parts of Jindal’s coal handling plant. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured strict action against all those involved.
