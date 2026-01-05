ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Prime Accused In Attack On Female Cop

Raigarh: Following the brutal assault of a woman constable during a violent protest in the Tamanar area last month, police in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district have arrested the main accused. Identified as Chitrasen Sao, the accused was arrested on Monday, days after the incident sparked widespread outrage.

Following his arrest, police took the accused in a public procession from Hemu Kalani Chowk to Chakradhar Nagar police station. At the site he was made to wear a garland of shoes and slippers. The accused apologised stating that tearing a police uniform was a crime and said police personnel were like guardians of society. Officials said that the action was intended to send a strong deterrent message among the violent individuals.

So far, six accused have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the case, police confirmed. However, one accused is still absconding. A search operation is underway to nab the remaining suspect.