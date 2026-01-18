Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Man For Rs 1.35 Crore Investment Fraud
The accused has been arrested and booked for cheating under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Published : January 18, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating over two dozen people by promising them high returns against investment in cryptocurrency and share trading schemes.
According to officials, the accused, Kuldeep Bhatpahari, allegedly defrauded 26 people of over Rs 1.35 lakh by offering high returns and monthly interest. “He used smooth talk to gain the trust of investors and collected money both online and in cash, but failed to pay the dividend,” they said.
The case came to light following a complaint by victims at the Pandri police station, following which the accused was arrested and booked for cheating under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also seized his one computer, one laptop and two mobile phones from his possession.
Citing one of the complainants, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh said that the victim, Amit Das, came in contact with the accused in 2021 and 2022. Bhatpahari claimed to be a registered investor and consultant associated with the stock market, IPO, NSE, MSEI and CDSL.
“The accused persuaded Amit Das and his brother to invest in a stock market plan and later took Rs 15.60 lakh, promising high profits along with monthly interest,” SSP said. “Both the brothers were paid interest for a few days, but when the payments stopped, the victims tried to locate him, but he had absconded, fearing arrest,” he added.
Police apprehended Bhatpahari after laying a cordon following a tip-off about his presence. “During interrogation, he admitted to cheating 26 people of Rs 1 crore 35 lakh 14 thousand by promising high returns and monthly interest. Investigation also revealed that the accused had earlier been jailed in a fraud case registered at the Tikrapara police station,” they said.
