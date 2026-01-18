ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Police Arrest Man For Rs 1.35 Crore Investment Fraud

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating over two dozen people by promising them high returns against investment in cryptocurrency and share trading schemes.

According to officials, the accused, Kuldeep Bhatpahari, allegedly defrauded 26 people of over Rs 1.35 lakh by offering high returns and monthly interest. “He used smooth talk to gain the trust of investors and collected money both online and in cash, but failed to pay the dividend,” they said.

The case came to light following a complaint by victims at the Pandri police station, following which the accused was arrested and booked for cheating under Section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police also seized his one computer, one laptop and two mobile phones from his possession.