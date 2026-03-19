ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Waste Roads In Surguja: Mainpat Pilot Under Swachh Bharat Mission Sets New Model

Plastic waste collected from Swachh Bharat waste collection drives is processed at a unit in Suwarpara village of Batouli block. It is scientifically blended with gravel and bitumen to prepare road-laying material. The sourced plastic is channelled via the Material Recovery and Management (MRM) Centre in Darima, from where it is procured by the PMGSY department and supplied to contractors.

Surguja: (Chhattisgarh) : In a big push toward sustainable infrastructure, Surguja district has taken the lead in the construction of a one-kilometre rural road using discarded plastic waste under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). Built in the Mainpat region, the project is the first experiment with plastic-integrated road technology in the district as plans to scale it up under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is on the anvil.

The initiative is not only addressing plastic disposal challenges but also creating a constant income stream for women associated with self-help groups and engaged in plastic waste collection. Earlier sold at Rs 15–20 per kilogram in the open market, plastic waste is now being procured at Rs 25 per kilogram for road construction, resulting in increasing the local earnings.

Technical staff at the plant say the mixing plastic for road making strengthens the binding properties of bitumen, resulting in stronger and more durable roads. “The mixture improves road quality, gives a better finish, and ensures effective disposal of plastic waste without residue, contributing to environmental protection,” said Damrudhar Sahu, a member of the plant’s technical team.

Plastic Waste Roads In Surguja: Mainpat Pilot Under Swachh Bharat Mission Sets New Model (ETV Bharat)

Officials from the PMGSY department underline that the innovation lies in incorporating processed plastic at around 8 per cent of the bitumen weight in the OGPC (Open Graded Premix Carpet) layer. “This improves the structural strength and longevity of the road surface in a big way,” said Executive Engineer Vikas Kaushik, adding that procurement is currently being done at the government-fixed rate from Darima’s collection centre.

Plastic Waste Roads In Surguja: Mainpat Pilot Under Swachh Bharat Mission Sets New Model (ETV Bharat)

District Collector Ajit Vasant confirmed that around 500 kilograms of plastic waste has been used in the one-kilometre stretch in Mainpat. “We plan to expand the use of recycled plastic in upcoming rural road projects by sourcing larger quantities from the recycling centre,” he said.

With this pilot, Surguja is transforming a persistent environmental problem into a resource, demonstrating how rural infrastructure development can align with sustainability goals while empowering local communities.