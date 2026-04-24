ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Govt Order On Employee Rules Triggers Row: Congress, BJP Lock Horns Over 'RSS Connection'; Order Revoked After Protest

Following protests by employees and organisations, the General Administration Department issued a fresh order on April 22, 2026, clearly stating that the instructions issued on April 21 are being put on hold until further orders.

The government further warned that in case of violation, strict action would be taken under the Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965 and the Disciplinary Rules, 1966.

Raipur: A recent official order regarding conduct rules of government employees in Chhattisgarh triggered a major political controversy, forcing government to put it on hold within just a day of issuance after massive opposition.

The GA department had mentioned in its first order that government employees must take permission from the department or competent authority before joining any employee organisation. It also indicated strictness regarding participation in political and social activities. However, the very next day, the government put this order on hold, giving a new turn to the entire matter and raising several questions.

Employees' Federation Protests

Chhattisgarh Employees Officers Federation's state convener Kamal Verma strongly opposed the order, and said that making it mandatory for employees to take permission to join their own organisations is not appropriate. The federation raised objections before the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the General Administration Department, after which the government had to withdraw the order. Kamal Verma appealed to the government, "In a democratic system, employee organisations should have the freedom to raise their demands, and this should continue in the future."

'Attempt To Benefit RSS'

Meanwhile, launching an attack on the government, Congress' state media cell head Sushil Anand Shukla questioned whether government employees are now being given freedom to join political and social organisations. He alleged, "Entire order was brought in keeping in mind employees' participation in RSS activities, which shows the influence of the organisation on the government."

'Congress Spreading Confusion'

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Shrivas said that Congress is making statements without even reading the order. He clarified that the previous order has been cancelled and a revised order will be issued soon after discussions with all stakeholders. "Under the Civil Services Rules, 1965, no government employee can directly be a member of a political party or take part in political activities. Congress is raising the issue only for political gains," Shrivas said, while dismissing the RSS-related allegations as "baseless".

All eyes will now be on the government's revised order, which will decide how a balance is maintained between employees' freedom and service rules.