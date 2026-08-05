Chhattisgarh Okays Artificial Intelligence Mission, To Spend Rs 500 Crore Over 5 Years
It also gave nod for land allotment at a concessional rate to state-owned BEML for setting up Chhattisgarh's first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Raipur: In its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) push, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence Mission under which Rs 500 crore will be spent over five years on the digital economy.
It also gave the nod for land allotment at a concessional rate to state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for setting up Chhattisgarh's first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant.
Several key decisions, including a digital work management system for the Public Works Department, were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Additionally, several proposals were passed, including major changes to the rural road scheme, an ADB-funded grant project worth Rs 15 crore, the adoption of the State Single Nodal Agency model, and the issuance of bonds worth Rs 200 crore by the power generation company.
Rs 500 Crore AI Mission
This mission will operate for the next five years with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore. Its objectives include strengthening good governance in the state, promoting new technologies, accelerating skill development for the youth, and giving a new direction to the digital economy.
Under the mission, 100 AI data labs and five Centres of Excellence will be established in the state, and support will be provided to over 300 AI startups.
Furthermore, AI-based training will be imparted to six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees. Over 50 AI-based services will also be developed to make administrative processes faster and simpler. Aligned with the Government of India's 'IndiaAI Mission', this initiative will prepare Chhattisgarh for the future digital economy.
First BEML Manufacturing Plant
The Cabinet approved a proposal to allocate land at a concessional rate to BEML. BEML is a prestigious 'Miniratna' Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India, and this will be the first heavy earth-moving equipment manufacturing plant to be set up in the state. The government believes this decision will boost investment by large industries, create new employment opportunities for local youth, and provide direct and indirect benefits to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Additionally, it will help Chhattisgarh establish a new identity on the country's industrial and manufacturing map.
Digital WAMIS System To Be Implemented In PWD
The Cabinet has approved the first phase of implementing the Works and Accounts Management Information System (WAMIS) in the PWD. Through this digital system, developed by C-DAC, Pune, processes such as approval of construction works, e-estimation, e-procurement, e-measurement books, bill payments, accounts management, and quality monitoring will all be managed on a single platform.
Initially, the system will be implemented in the PWD, after which it will be extended to other construction and infrastructure departments. This initiative will enhance transparency in construction works, expedite the payment process, and enable real-time monitoring of projects.
Chief Minister's Rural Road And Development Scheme
The Council of Ministers has approved amendments to the guidelines of the Chief Minister's Rural Road and Development Scheme. Provisions have now been made for the construction of CC (cement concrete) roads and drains in internal village lanes. Additionally, the mandatory requirement to carry out earthwork via MGNREGA prior to road construction has been waived.
The scope of the scheme has been expanded to include all rural roads not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or other similar schemes. Financial resources will be mobilised from sources like NABARD loans, the Environment and Infrastructure Development Fund, the Mineral Trust Fund, and others, as required. A high-powered committee will be constituted at the state level to review and coordinate these activities.
Grant Assistance Of R 15 Crore From ADB
Approving a proposal from the Finance Department, the Cabinet has decided to accept a technical assistance project worth Rs 15 crore, funded entirely through grants, from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This assistance is designated for the 'Anjor LIGHT' (Anjor Linked Implementation & Guidance for Holistic Tracking) project.
The project will be implemented over a three-year period, from December 1, 2026, to November 30, 2029, and will not require any financial contribution from either the state government or the Government of India.
Under this project, public financial management will be strengthened, the PPP ecosystem developed, and green and blended finance promoted. Additionally, the operational efficiency of public sector undertakings will improve, and climate-resilient projects will be developed. A project pipeline aligned with 'Anjor Vision-2047' will be prepared, and a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established for this purpose.
S-SNA Model To Be Implemented For Govt Schemes
The Cabinet has approved the proposal to implement the State Single Nodal Agency (S-SNA) model for state schemes. Under this new system, funds allocated for government schemes will not remain idle in various bank accounts for extended periods; instead, payments will be made directly to beneficiaries and vendors as needed through a centralised 'mother account.'
The government states that this system will enable real-time monitoring of schemes and strengthen financial discipline, while effectively curbing issues such as idle funds, embezzlement, and banking fraud. Furthermore, it will enhance the state's cash management capabilities and ensure the optimal utilisation of available resources.
CSPGCL To Issue Bonds Worth Rs 200 Crore
The Council of Ministers has approved the proposal for the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) to issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and bonds worth up to Rs 200 crore and list them on the stock exchange.
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