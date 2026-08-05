ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Okays Artificial Intelligence Mission, To Spend Rs 500 Crore Over 5 Years

Raipur: In its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) push, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Artificial Intelligence Mission under which Rs 500 crore will be spent over five years on the digital economy.

It also gave the nod for land allotment at a concessional rate to state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for setting up Chhattisgarh's first Heavy Earth Moving Equipment manufacturing plant.

Several key decisions, including a digital work management system for the Public Works Department, were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Additionally, several proposals were passed, including major changes to the rural road scheme, an ADB-funded grant project worth Rs 15 crore, the adoption of the State Single Nodal Agency model, and the issuance of bonds worth Rs 200 crore by the power generation company.

Rs 500 Crore AI Mission

This mission will operate for the next five years with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore. Its objectives include strengthening good governance in the state, promoting new technologies, accelerating skill development for the youth, and giving a new direction to the digital economy.

Under the mission, 100 AI data labs and five Centres of Excellence will be established in the state, and support will be provided to over 300 AI startups.

Furthermore, AI-based training will be imparted to six lakh students and 1.5 lakh government employees. Over 50 AI-based services will also be developed to make administrative processes faster and simpler. Aligned with the Government of India's 'IndiaAI Mission', this initiative will prepare Chhattisgarh for the future digital economy.

First BEML Manufacturing Plant

The Cabinet approved a proposal to allocate land at a concessional rate to BEML. BEML is a prestigious 'Miniratna' Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India, and this will be the first heavy earth-moving equipment manufacturing plant to be set up in the state. The government believes this decision will boost investment by large industries, create new employment opportunities for local youth, and provide direct and indirect benefits to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Additionally, it will help Chhattisgarh establish a new identity on the country's industrial and manufacturing map.

Digital WAMIS System To Be Implemented In PWD

The Cabinet has approved the first phase of implementing the Works and Accounts Management Information System (WAMIS) in the PWD. Through this digital system, developed by C-DAC, Pune, processes such as approval of construction works, e-estimation, e-procurement, e-measurement books, bill payments, accounts management, and quality monitoring will all be managed on a single platform.

Initially, the system will be implemented in the PWD, after which it will be extended to other construction and infrastructure departments. This initiative will enhance transparency in construction works, expedite the payment process, and enable real-time monitoring of projects.