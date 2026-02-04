ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Official Suspended For Giving Misleading Info On Paddy Procurement

On being asked about the paddy shortage on January 7, Abhishek Mishra, the concerned official, attributed it to adverse weather conditions and damage caused by rats and termites. The matter escalated further, with the statement getting severely criticised on social media. The Congress and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) strongly protested, calling it serious negligence on the part of the administration, demanding action against the responsible officials.

Kawardha: The district marketing officer (DMO) of Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham has been suspended for sharing misleading information with the media on paddy storage. The suspension order was issued on Wednesday.

Following this, the managing director in Raipur said the DMO had given misleading and irresponsible statements to the media, suspending him with immediate effect.

In 2024-25, paddy was procured from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) and stored at the Charbhatha procurement centre. When a physical verification of the old paddy stock was conducted ahead of the procurement session in 2026, a shortage of approximately 26,000 quintals with an estimated value of around Rs seven crore was found.

The Charbhatha paddy procurement centre. (ETV Bharat)

Considering the gravity of the matter, an inquiry committee was formed. During the investigation, the role of the then person in charge of the procurement centre, Pritesh Pandey, came into question, as evidence of tampering with the CCTV cameras of the centre came to the investigators' notice. The statement by Mishra after Pandey's suspension was taken seriously by the administration, and action followed.