Chhattisgarh: Newborn Dies After Locked Hospital Forces Birth On Pavement; Two Staffers Suspended
A newborn died on a pavement in Surajpur district after a locked hospital forced a mother to give birth outside, reports Akhtar Ali
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Surajpur: A newborn died on the pavement outside a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district after a labouring mother was blocked from entering because the health facility’s doors were locked, family members alleged.
The incident took place at the Ganeshpur Primary Health Centre in the Ramanuj Nagar block of the district, triggering outrage and protests by family and neighbours.
Following the incident, the health department suspended two medical staffers for alleged "negligence." According to the family, the woman, a resident of Pawanpur Talwapara, went into sudden labour late at night. They rushed her to the government-run primary health centre, arriving at around 11 PM.
"Upon arrival, we found the main entrance of the medical facility was securely locked from the inside. We repeatedly banged on the locked gate and called out for the medical staff on duty for an extended period, but no one emerged to open the door or provide assistance," a relative alleged.
"Unable to gain entry into the hospital, she was forced to give birth directly in front of the locked hospital gate. The newborn died mere minutes after delivery," he said.
The family said their home is now filled with mourning due to the alleged "irresponsibility and negligence" of the nurse on duty and the doctor in charge. "The joy that was meant to arrive in our home with the birth of a little child during the festival of Dussehra has turned into profound sorrow. Those responsible for this death must face severe punishment," they said.
The family claimed that the infant’s life would have been saved if the staff had opened the doors to provide timely, basic medical intervention. Following the outdoor delivery and the loss of her child, the mother’s physical condition deteriorated, so she was shifted to the Community Health Centre in Ramanujnagar, where she is currently undergoing intensive treatment. The next day, angry locals held protests outside the Ganeshpur facility as the news of the infant’s death spread through the community.
The protestors blocked the area, chanting slogans against the local health department and demanding immediate criminal and administrative accountability for the medical staff involved.
In response to the public outcry and preliminary findings, Prashant Singh, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Surajpur, suspended Dr Rajesh Patel, the physician in charge of the Ganeshpur Primary Health Centre and staff nurse Pramila Giri.
District health officials have also set up a formal investigative panel to probe the exact timeline of the incident and determine why the emergency facility was left unattended. "Once the investigation report is submitted, the strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty," Singh said.
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