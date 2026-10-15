ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Newborn Dies After Locked Hospital Forces Birth On Pavement; Two Staffers Suspended

Surajpur: A newborn died on the pavement outside a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district after a labouring mother was blocked from entering because the health facility’s doors were locked, family members alleged.

The incident took place at the Ganeshpur Primary Health Centre in the Ramanuj Nagar block of the district, triggering outrage and protests by family and neighbours.

Following the incident, the health department suspended two medical staffers for alleged "negligence." According to the family, the woman, a resident of Pawanpur Talwapara, went into sudden labour late at night. They rushed her to the government-run primary health centre, arriving at around 11 PM.

"Upon arrival, we found the main entrance of the medical facility was securely locked from the inside. We repeatedly banged on the locked gate and called out for the medical staff on duty for an extended period, but no one emerged to open the door or provide assistance," a relative alleged.

"Unable to gain entry into the hospital, she was forced to give birth directly in front of the locked hospital gate. The newborn died mere minutes after delivery," he said.

The family said their home is now filled with mourning due to the alleged "irresponsibility and negligence" of the nurse on duty and the doctor in charge. "The joy that was meant to arrive in our home with the birth of a little child during the festival of Dussehra has turned into profound sorrow. Those responsible for this death must face severe punishment," they said.