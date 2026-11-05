ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh's Naragaon Becomes State's First Village Powered Entirely by 'Solar Didis'

Balod: Naragaon, a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, has produced four freedom fighters who endured imprisonment and torture during British rule for India's independence. Today, the women of the same village are leading another movement, this time towards energy independence.

Naragaon has become the first village in Chhattisgarh to be powered entirely through the efforts of women-led solar initiatives, popularly known as ‘Solar Didis’. Over 150 households have installed rooftop solar panels, and the initiative has been implemented without additional government funding, corporate CSR support or any extra financial contribution from villagers.

Chhattisgarh’s Naragaon Becomes State’s First Village Powered Entirely by ‘Solar Didis’ (ETV Bharat)

Located in Gurur block, Naragaon has long been associated with patriotism. Four freedom fighters from the village participated in the Quit India Movement and suffered imprisonment under British rule.

While their struggle was for freedom from colonial rule, the present generation of women is fighting a different battle against pollution, rising electricity bills and dependence on fossil fuels.

Elderly residents of the village say that while their fathers and grandfathers went to prison for the country's freedom, their daughters-in-law and daughters are now stepping forward to bring light and energy independence to the nation.

Solar energy projects are generally associated with substantial subsidies, loans or corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding. However, Naragaon has challenged this conventional approach.

Chhattisgarh’s Naragaon Becomes State’s First Village Powered Entirely by ‘Solar Didis’ (ETV Bharat)

Women from the village received training in solar panel installation and took up the work independently.

According to Balod District Collector Divya Mishra, the initiative operates on a model involving zero beneficiary contribution and no additional government assistance.