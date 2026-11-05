Chhattisgarh's Naragaon Becomes State's First Village Powered Entirely by 'Solar Didis'
Over 150 households have installed rooftop solar panels, and the initiative has been implemented without additional government funding.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Balod: Naragaon, a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, has produced four freedom fighters who endured imprisonment and torture during British rule for India's independence. Today, the women of the same village are leading another movement, this time towards energy independence.
Naragaon has become the first village in Chhattisgarh to be powered entirely through the efforts of women-led solar initiatives, popularly known as ‘Solar Didis’. Over 150 households have installed rooftop solar panels, and the initiative has been implemented without additional government funding, corporate CSR support or any extra financial contribution from villagers.
Located in Gurur block, Naragaon has long been associated with patriotism. Four freedom fighters from the village participated in the Quit India Movement and suffered imprisonment under British rule.
While their struggle was for freedom from colonial rule, the present generation of women is fighting a different battle against pollution, rising electricity bills and dependence on fossil fuels.
Elderly residents of the village say that while their fathers and grandfathers went to prison for the country's freedom, their daughters-in-law and daughters are now stepping forward to bring light and energy independence to the nation.
Solar energy projects are generally associated with substantial subsidies, loans or corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding. However, Naragaon has challenged this conventional approach.
Women from the village received training in solar panel installation and took up the work independently.
According to Balod District Collector Divya Mishra, the initiative operates on a model involving zero beneficiary contribution and no additional government assistance.
"Naragaon's women have not received any government assistance or CSR funding. They have independently taken up vendor work and acquired the necessary training. They have already registered around 150 solar panel installations. Our women are trying to establish themselves in a new field," said Mishra.
The initiative has enabled around 150 households to install solar panels without making any additional out-of-pocket payments or placing an extra financial burden on the government.
The effort has been made possible through the coordination, financial discipline and collective trust developed by women associated with the Aanchal Mahila Sankul Sangathan.
The women went door to door to explain the benefits of solar energy, assisted residents with documentation, coordinated with banks and agencies, and supervised installations. Today, they independently handle various aspects of the work, including installation and maintenance.
"Ten women from our group were selected for this initiative. We have registered around 150 households in the village for solar panel installations. Through the Aanchal Mahila Cluster, we have facilitated the installation of solar panels. We have earned a profit of Rs 2.5 lakh through this work," said Leena Yadav, a Solar Didi.
Takeshwari Oti said that 150 households have been registered and have installed solar panels in their homes. “Our group consists of 10 women who handle every aspect of the solar panel work. This initiative has given us employment as well as a new identity," Oti said.
The women received appreciation when they appeared on the Rajyotsav stage at the late Saryu Prasad Agrawal Stadium, dressed in traditional attire and wearing their ghunghats.
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