Chhattisgarh: MP Hawk Force Officer Martyred In Police-Naxal Encounter In Rajnandgaon
Police said a joint MP-Chhattisgarh team launched a search and anti-Naxal operation after intelligence indicated Maoist presence in the MMC zone.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: A Madhya Pradesh police officer was martyred in an encounter with Naxals in Kauhapani, in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, on Wednesday (November 19) morning.
According to police, a joint team of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh security forces had set out on a search and anti-Naxal operation, which was launched based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone.
When the team reached the forests of Kanghurra, adjoining the Chhattisgarh–Madhya Pradesh border near Bortalab, Naxals lying in ambush opened fire.
Security personnel retaliated immediately and intermittent gunfire continued from both sides. During the encounter, one officer sustained serious injuries.
According to officials, he was airlifted to the Community Health Centre in Dongargarh, where he succumbed during treatment. He had suffered multiple bullet injuries in the stomach, chest and leg.
Inspector General of Police (Rajnandgaon Range) Abhishek Shandilya confirmed the location of the gun battle and said the joint anti-Naxal operation is still underway in the surrounding forests.
Dongargarh MLA Harshita Swami Baghel visited the Community Health Centre and expressed grief over his death, stating that the injuries he sustained were severe and multiple.
MP Hawk Force Officer Martyred
The martyred officer has been identified as Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma of the Madhya Pradesh Police’s specialised anti-Naxal unit, Hawk Force. Sharma was a resident of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh and his family has been informed. His body will be sent to his native place.
While praising the anti-Naxal efforts in Chhattisgarh, MLA Baghel specifically raised concerns that, according to her, some tribal residents are being wrongly targeted in the name of eliminating Naxals. She called this practice unjust and urged authorities to ensure accountability and fairness in ongoing operations.
