Chhattisgarh: MP Hawk Force Officer Martyred In Police-Naxal Encounter In Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon: A Madhya Pradesh police officer was martyred in an encounter with Naxals in Kauhapani, in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, on Wednesday (November 19) morning.

According to police, a joint team of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh security forces had set out on a search and anti-Naxal operation, which was launched based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone.

When the team reached the forests of Kanghurra, adjoining the Chhattisgarh–Madhya Pradesh border near Bortalab, Naxals lying in ambush opened fire.

Security personnel retaliated immediately and intermittent gunfire continued from both sides. During the encounter, one officer sustained serious injuries.

According to officials, he was airlifted to the Community Health Centre in Dongargarh, where he succumbed during treatment. He had suffered multiple bullet injuries in the stomach, chest and leg.