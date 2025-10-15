ETV Bharat / state

‘Chhattisgarh Moving Towards Liberation From Naxalism,’ Says Min Kedar Kashyap As State Celebrates 25 Years Of Formation

By Bhupendra Dubey

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap on Tuesday said that the state is moving towards liberation from Naxalism. Kashyap hoped that with the end of Naxalism, Bastar, along with the state, would reach new heights.

Chhattisgarh is celebrating the silver jubilee of its formation this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to join the celebrations on November 1. In an exclusive conversation, the minister spoke to ETV Bharat on various issues. Excerpts from his interview:

After 25 years of formation, where do you see Chhattisgarh now?

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisioned Chhattisgarh’s formation to bring progress to a region that was facing illiteracy and health challenges. Now, the state is consistently achieving new milestones across health, infrastructure, and agriculture. Chhattisgarh’s transformation is visible to anyone who compares its current state to twenty-five years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has helped the region move beyond its Naxal-affected past, and tangible changes are visible because of strategic focus and commitment.

Some environmentalists say that the state is no longer as green as it once was. Your comments on it.

Chhattisgarh is the oxygen zone of the country. Our forest area is the third largest in the country. Approximately 44.10 per cent of our land is forested. Our area covers 60,000 square kilometres. Naturally, Chhattisgarh is forested, and it holds a unique position in terms of agriculture and mineral wealth.

We have abundant minerals of various kinds. If we properly exploit them for the benefit of the state, rest assured that Chhattisgarh will progress in every aspect. Even if we mine minerals in those areas, we will plant trees there. We are continuously working on this. We are planting trees in our forest areas. We are not compromising on the forest cover in any way. We are working to keep the forests of this region as green as possible and to protect and enhance their conservation and development.

Bastar poses a huge challenge. The deadline set for eliminating Naxalism is slowly approaching. How smoothly will it be achieved?

We have seen Bastar closely. There was a time when many areas resisted being associated with Chhattisgarh. They demanded that they be connected to Andhra Pradesh or Maharashtra. However, with the reach of government schemes, health, education, road connectivity, internet connectivity, and air connectivity, Bastar is progressing in every field.

Bastar holds immense potential. In the coming times, Bastar and Chhattisgarh are moving towards liberation from Naxalism. Areas that never had roads and were not connected to our state are also getting connected. Many facilities are also reaching those areas.