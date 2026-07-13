ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Minor Suicide: Key Accused Arrested From Rajasthan

Koriya: Police in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh arrested Vinod Vaidya, one of the main accused in the suicide of a minor girl student, Pooja Paikra, after a manhunt that spanned multiple states and concluded in Rajasthan.

The absconding accused, after being captured in Rajasthan and produced before the local court, has been remanded in judicial custody. Talking to media persons about the development, Koriya SP Ravi Kumar Kurre said that a special police force had been conducting raids across different states to arrest the absconding accused.

Through technical evidence, mobile phone location data, and information from the locals, the police succeeded in locating Vinod Vaidya in Rajasthan, and thereafter he was arrested by them. The SP further said that an intensive hunt was on for the other two accused in the case, who were identified as Jagat Vaidya and Deepak Vaidya.

On July 7, the minor and her sister went to a private market located in Sanjay Chowk of Baikunthpur for shopping. The owner of the shop wrongfully accused the minor of stealing some cosmetics worth around ₹1,500 even though neither of the sisters had taken away anything from the store.