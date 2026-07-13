Chhattisgarh Minor Suicide: Key Accused Arrested From Rajasthan
The SP further said an intense hunt is on for the other two accused, who were identified as Jagat Vaidya and Deepak Vaidya.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:42 AM IST
Koriya: Police in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh arrested Vinod Vaidya, one of the main accused in the suicide of a minor girl student, Pooja Paikra, after a manhunt that spanned multiple states and concluded in Rajasthan.
The absconding accused, after being captured in Rajasthan and produced before the local court, has been remanded in judicial custody. Talking to media persons about the development, Koriya SP Ravi Kumar Kurre said that a special police force had been conducting raids across different states to arrest the absconding accused.
Through technical evidence, mobile phone location data, and information from the locals, the police succeeded in locating Vinod Vaidya in Rajasthan, and thereafter he was arrested by them. The SP further said that an intensive hunt was on for the other two accused in the case, who were identified as Jagat Vaidya and Deepak Vaidya.
On July 7, the minor and her sister went to a private market located in Sanjay Chowk of Baikunthpur for shopping. The owner of the shop wrongfully accused the minor of stealing some cosmetics worth around ₹1,500 even though neither of the sisters had taken away anything from the store.
As per the police report, the shop owner mistreated the sisters, shouted badly at the minor, made her write down the names of the products and then compelled her to write "I am a thief" along with their scooter. Due to the shock and trauma, Pooja Paikra committed suicide the very next day, on July 8.
This led to a lot of outrage among the people of the Koriya district, where the victim's family members, different social groups, and locals conducted protest marches and demanded immediate intervention from the administration and arrests of the accused persons. Speaking to the press on this issue, SP Kurre assured the public of a complete investigation into the case and said that it was being taken up with great seriousness and impartiality, and that every effort was being made to find out the truth behind it.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.