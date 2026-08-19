ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Minor Raped By Father; Fake Papers Used To Facilitate Delivery, Sell Her Baby; 8 Held

Raipur: In a chilling sexual assault case reported from Chhattisgarh, a minor girl was repeatedly raped and impregnated by her father, who arranged her delivery at a hospital using forged documents to show her as an adult and married, in capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the 16-year-old girl was forced to undergo abortion on one occasion by the accused and her newborn son was sold to another person.

It is understood that the matter came to light on Monday after the victim approached the police station with a complaint prompting police to register a case. Eight persons including the girl's father, her paternal aunt and a hospital nurse have been arrested in the case so far.

According to the police, the alleged abuse began in 2023 after the minor’s mother separated from her husband, leaving their three daughters with him. The girl's 38-year-old father raped her, the eldest of the three sisters, at a relative's house within the jurisdiction of the New Rajendra Nagar police station and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said. The accused allegedly continued sexually abusing her, following which she became pregnant, it said.

When the girl told her paternal aunt about the pregnancy, she informed the accused, who assaulted the girl and forced her to consume abortion pills arranged through the aunt resulting in a miscarriage, according to police. The girl's father continued to abuse her, and she again got pregnant in 2025, following which he took her to the house of a nurse identified as Varsha Mandal, police said.

Mandal, according to police, sent the girl to the house of her acquaintance Geeta Rai, also a nurse, where the survivor stayed for around two months. Rai concealed the girl’s age, portrayed her as an adult and married, and got her admitted to a private hospital in Raipur’s Dangania area using forged documents, including a fake Aadhaar card, police said.