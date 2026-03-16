ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Mass Wedding of 6,412 Couples Enters Golden Book Of World Records

Raipur: The state-level mass wedding ceremony organised under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana has been recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. The state set the record by solemnising the marriages of thousands of couples in a single day.

The grand ceremony was held on February 10 at the Science College Ground in Raipur. A total of 6,412 couples from across the state entered into wedlock in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Out of these, 1,316 couples were married in person in Raipur, while the remaining couples participated in the ceremony virtually from different districts across the state.

One of the highlights of the event was that all marriages were conducted according to religious traditions and social customs. Couples belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist communities, as well as members of the Baiga particularly vulnerable tribal group, solemnised their marriages according to their respective faiths.