Chhattisgarh Mass Wedding of 6,412 Couples Enters Golden Book Of World Records
The grand ceremony was held on February 10 at the Science College Ground where 6,412 couples from across the state entered into wedlock
Published : March 16, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Raipur: The state-level mass wedding ceremony organised under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana has been recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. The state set the record by solemnising the marriages of thousands of couples in a single day.
The grand ceremony was held on February 10 at the Science College Ground in Raipur. A total of 6,412 couples from across the state entered into wedlock in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Out of these, 1,316 couples were married in person in Raipur, while the remaining couples participated in the ceremony virtually from different districts across the state.
One of the highlights of the event was that all marriages were conducted according to religious traditions and social customs. Couples belonging to Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist communities, as well as members of the Baiga particularly vulnerable tribal group, solemnised their marriages according to their respective faiths.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Kanya Vivah Yojana has become a pillar of dignity and social security for poor and needy families. “Under the scheme, each newly married couple receives financial assistance of Rs 35,000, which helps economically weaker families conduct their daughters’ marriages,” he said.
State Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Rajwade said the scheme was launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and the current government is committed to expanding it further so that its benefits reach the last person in society.
According to the state government, the entry of the event in the Golden Book of World Records is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh and strengthens the spirit of social harmony, welfare and collective cooperation in the state.
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