Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists Killed In Bijapur Encounter, AK-47s Recovered, Area Sealed to Nab Commander Papa Rao
Intermittent firing continued in the forested hills of Bijapur as security forces recovered two bodies and weapons.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Maoists in the Farsegarh police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, a senior official said.
According to officials, the operation was initiated following inputs about Naxalite commander Papa Rao, after which a cordon was laid in the area. Along with the bodies of two Naxalites, two AK-47 rifles have also been recovered.
Acting on specific intelligence indicating the presence of Maoist cadres, a joint team launched a search operation in the forested, hilly terrain of the district's northwestern region. During the search operation, intermittent firing has been continuing between the joint security team and the Maoists since morning.
Police officials said that, since the operation is still underway, sensitive details, such as the exact location of the encounter, the number of personnel involved, and other operational specifics, are being withheld to ensure the safety of the forces deployed.
Search Operation Based On Intelligence Inputs
Officials noted that early in the morning, based on specific information about the Maoist movement in the dense forests and hilly areas of northwestern Bijapur, the joint team entered the area. Shortly after entry, a gunfight broke out. The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have led security forces to proceed with extreme caution as the operation continues.
Police officials said complete details related to the encounter, including further recoveries and other developments, will be shared after the operation is formally completed.
2026 Naxal Encounters In Chhattisgarh So Far
- January 3, 2026: 12 Maoists killed in Sukma in a major success for security forces.
- January 3, 2026: Two armed Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Basaguda area of Bijapur.
Major Naxal Encounters In Chhattisgarh In 2025
- December 19, 2025: A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter in Bijapur district.
- December 18, 2025: Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district.
- December 3, 2025: 18 Maoists, including PLGA Company No. 2 commander Modiyami Vella, were killed in an encounter in Gangaloor; three security personnel were martyred.
- November 12, 2025: Six Maoists were killed in an encounter inside Bijapur National Park.
- May 21, 2025: 28 Maoists, including top leader Basavaraju, were killed.
- May 15, 2025: 31 Maoists killed on Karregutta hill in Bijapur.
- April 12, 2025: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter on the Dantewada-Bijapur border.
- March 31, 2025: A female Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 45 lakh was killed on the Dantewada-Bijapur border.
- March 29, 2025: 17 bodies recovered after an encounter in Sukma; Maoists involved in the Jhiram massacre were among those killed.
- March 20, 2025: 30 Maoists killed in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.
- February 9, 2025: 31 Maoists killed in an encounter in Bijapur district.
- January 20-21, 2025: 16 Maoists killed in an encounter in Gariaband district.
- January 19, 2025: 14 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) central committee member Jairam alias Chalapathi, were killed.
- January 16, 2025: 18 Maoists killed in a fierce encounter in Bijapur district.
Also Read: