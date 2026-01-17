ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists Killed In Bijapur Encounter, AK-47s Recovered, Area Sealed to Nab Commander Papa Rao

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Maoists in the Farsegarh police station area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, a senior official said.

According to officials, the operation was initiated following inputs about Naxalite commander Papa Rao, after which a cordon was laid in the area. Along with the bodies of two Naxalites, two AK-47 rifles have also been recovered.

Acting on specific intelligence indicating the presence of Maoist cadres, a joint team launched a search operation in the forested, hilly terrain of the district's northwestern region. During the search operation, intermittent firing has been continuing between the joint security team and the Maoists since morning.

Police officials said that, since the operation is still underway, sensitive details, such as the exact location of the encounter, the number of personnel involved, and other operational specifics, are being withheld to ensure the safety of the forces deployed.

Search Operation Based On Intelligence Inputs