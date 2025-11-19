ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh | Five Killed, Seven Injured In Horrific Scorpio-Truck Crash In Kondagaon

Mangled remains of the car involved in the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Kondagaon: At least five people were killed and seven others seriously injured in a road accident near the Masora Toll Plaza on National Highway 30 late Tuesday night. Police said that the crash occurred around 1 am when a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside. Police said that 12 people were travelling in the Scorpio. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely crushed. Three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The victims have been identified as Lakhan Madavi, Bhupendra Madavi, Rupesh Madavi, Nutan Manjhi, and Shatrughan Manjhi. Mangled remains of the car involved in the accident (ETV Bharat)