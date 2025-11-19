Chhattisgarh | Five Killed, Seven Injured In Horrific Scorpio-Truck Crash In Kondagaon
A Scorpio carrying 12 people rammed a parked truck in Kondagaon, killing five. Three critically injured victims were taken to Jagdalpur for treatment.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST
Kondagaon: At least five people were killed and seven others seriously injured in a road accident near the Masora Toll Plaza on National Highway 30 late Tuesday night. Police said that the crash occurred around 1 am when a speeding Scorpio SUV rammed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside.
Police said that 12 people were travelling in the Scorpio. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely crushed. Three people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The victims have been identified as Lakhan Madavi, Bhupendra Madavi, Rupesh Madavi, Nutan Manjhi, and Shatrughan Manjhi.
Seven others sustained serious injuries. Of them, three are in critical condition and have been shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. The remaining injured are receiving care at the Kondagaon District Hospital.
Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information and carried out rescue operations with the help of local residents. The damaged vehicle was removed from the road, and traffic was restored in the area.
Initial investigation suggests speeding and driver negligence as the primary causes of the crash. A detailed inquiry has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
The local administration has assured all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.
