Chhattisgarh Man Marries Two Women In Single Ceremony; Unusual Wedding Goes Viral
According to reports, the marriage was not due to any custom or compulsion but out of love.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Kondagaon: A groom named Hitesh Yadav in Bailgaon village of Farasgaon block married two brides in a single ceremony with all traditional rituals. The two brides, Yamini Dehari and Phulbati Nag walked in the place with both their families.
According to reports, the marriage was not due to any custom or compulsion but out of love. Hitesh was reportedly in a relationship with both women. He had initially proposed marriage to Phulbati, a resident of Shankarpur, but she declined at the time. He then proposed to Yamini from Baniyagaon, who accepted.
However, later, Phulbati also agreed to marry him. The three discussed and mutually decided to proceed with the marriage. After consultations with both families, they agreed that Hitesh would marry both women in a single ceremony.
Speaking about the wedding, Hitesh said that apart from the mothers of the brides, most family members attended the ceremony, and villagers also extended their support.
Both brides’ families arrived with separate wedding processions at the groom’s house, where the marriage was solemnised in accordance with traditional customs. Videos from the ceremony show the groom celebrating and dancing with both brides.
The event had attendees from members of OBC and tribal communities along with villagers and relatives. Reports suggest that the ceremony was conducted peacefully without any disputes.
So far, there has been no official reaction from community organisations regarding the marriage. Meanwhile, the videos and photos of the ceremony continue to circulate widely on social media and there are mixed reactions from the public.
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