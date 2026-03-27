ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Marries Two Women In Single Ceremony; Unusual Wedding Goes Viral

Kondagaon: A groom named Hitesh Yadav in Bailgaon village of Farasgaon block married two brides in a single ceremony with all traditional rituals. The two brides, Yamini Dehari and Phulbati Nag walked in the place with both their families.

According to reports, the marriage was not due to any custom or compulsion but out of love. Hitesh was reportedly in a relationship with both women. He had initially proposed marriage to Phulbati, a resident of Shankarpur, but she declined at the time. He then proposed to Yamini from Baniyagaon, who accepted.

Chhattisgarh Man Marries Two Women In Single Ceremony; Unusual Wedding Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

However, later, Phulbati also agreed to marry him. The three discussed and mutually decided to proceed with the marriage. After consultations with both families, they agreed that Hitesh would marry both women in a single ceremony.