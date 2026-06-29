Chhattisgarh Man Dies After Wild Elephant Charges In Jatga Forest Range
A man was killed by an elephant in Korba’s Jatga forest while searching for his buffalo. The Forest Department is investigating, reports Rajkumar Shah
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Korba: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man was killed after an elephant attacked him late Sunday night in Dhavalpur village of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officials said.
The incident took place in the Jatga forest range of the Katghora Forest Division, where the man, identified as Santosh Kumar Gond, had gone to search for his missing buffalo, which had not returned after grazing. The wild elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot.
However, the Forest Department officials provided a different version of events, saying that the elephant involved in the attack was part of a herd of 15 elephants currently roaming the Jatga forest area.
“Villagers were chasing the elephants to drive them away from nearby settlements when one of the elephants suddenly turned and attacked Gond. The attack resulted in his immediate death,” they said.
Following the incident, the department immediately rushed its team to the scene and completed all legal formalities. Gond’s family was also provided with immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 from the government. The department also advised villagers to avoid entering the forest and instructed them to cooperate with the ‘Hathi Mitra Dal’ (Elephant Friend Squad), a team dedicated to managing human-elephant interactions safely.
Katghora Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant confirmed the details and said further legal proceedings are underway regarding the incident.
The fresh elephant attack comes after another fatal elephant encounter in the Katghora forest division on June 22, when a 70-year-old Sukhmat Bai of Paturiyadand village was killed by the jumbo while collecting mahua seeds in the Surajpur forest division. The same elephant has since returned to the area.
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