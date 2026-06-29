ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Dies After Wild Elephant Charges In Jatga Forest Range

Korba: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man was killed after an elephant attacked him late Sunday night in Dhavalpur village of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Jatga forest range of the Katghora Forest Division, where the man, identified as Santosh Kumar Gond, had gone to search for his missing buffalo, which had not returned after grazing. The wild elephant attacked him, killing him on the spot.

However, the Forest Department officials provided a different version of events, saying that the elephant involved in the attack was part of a herd of 15 elephants currently roaming the Jatga forest area.

“Villagers were chasing the elephants to drive them away from nearby settlements when one of the elephants suddenly turned and attacked Gond. The attack resulted in his immediate death,” they said.