Chhattisgarh Man Comes Home Alive Weeks After His 'Last Rites'; No Clue Over Deceased's Identity
Motilal’s unexpected homecoming transformed his family’s mourning into joy, leaving police with the unsettling task of identifying the stranger cremated in his name, reports Abhishek.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Dhamtari: A family in Chhattisgarh had performed the last rites of their missing son, mourned his death and completed the rituals when weeks later, he walked back into their lives, surprisingly and shockingly - alive.
The astonishing turn of events has brought joy to the family of 28-year-old Motilal Vishwakarma. Ironically, however, their happy reunion has left police grappling with a more troubling question: whose body was cremated in his name?
Motilal had been missing from his home since the third week of July. His family members and residents of the neighbourhood had been searching for him when police recovered a badly decomposed body near the Semra nullah on July 28, following information from local people.
As the condition of the body made identification difficult, police sought the help of people in the area. Motilal’s relatives identified it as that of the missing man. After completing the necessary formalities, police handed over the body to the family, which performed the funeral according to customary rites.
However, the case took an extraordinary turn on August 14, when Motilal suddenly returned home.
His family members and neighbours were initially frightened and then stunned to see him standing before them. They had barely begun to come to terms with his supposed death when he reappeared alive.
Before his return, Motilal had been found sitting in an unwell and mentally distressed condition near a petrol pump at Sambalpur Mor in Dhamtari. Some people noticed that he required help and informed Pappu Sahu, a member of the Vardan Parmarth Seva Samiti, which undertakes social service activities in the district. With assistance from the Indian Red Cross Society, efforts were initiated to establish the young man’s identity and trace his family.
Shiva Pradhan of the Indian Red Cross Society said Motilal appeared mentally disoriented when he was found. Considering his condition, volunteers safely admitted him to a hospital. "Documents found in his possession indicated that he was a resident of Balodabazar district. With police assistance, the volunteers contacted his family," said Pradhan.
Pradhan, Pappu Sahu and Doman Sahu subsequently escorted Motilal to his village. The long-awaited reunion left the family in tears - not of mourning this time, but of disbelief and joy.
Yet, the extraordinary homecoming has left an uncomfortable irony. Motilal’s family has got its son back, but another family may still be waiting for the person whose unidentified body was recovered from the nullah and consigned to flames.
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