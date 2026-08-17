ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Comes Home Alive Weeks After His 'Last Rites'; No Clue Over Deceased's Identity

Dhamtari: A family in Chhattisgarh had performed the last rites of their missing son, mourned his death and completed the rituals when weeks later, he walked back into their lives, surprisingly and shockingly - alive.

The astonishing turn of events has brought joy to the family of 28-year-old Motilal Vishwakarma. Ironically, however, their happy reunion has left police grappling with a more troubling question: whose body was cremated in his name?

Motilal had been missing from his home since the third week of July. His family members and residents of the neighbourhood had been searching for him when police recovered a badly decomposed body near the Semra nullah on July 28, following information from local people.

As the condition of the body made identification difficult, police sought the help of people in the area. Motilal’s relatives identified it as that of the missing man. After completing the necessary formalities, police handed over the body to the family, which performed the funeral according to customary rites.

However, the case took an extraordinary turn on August 14, when Motilal suddenly returned home.