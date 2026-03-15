Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Forcefully Drowning Seven-Year-Old Son
The wife had filed a complaint after the accused gave conflicting replies about the child's death. Villagers said he used to threaten his wife frequently.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: A man who killed his seven-year-old son by drowning in Bhiloni village under the Pamgarh police station area of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa has been arrested, police said on Sunday.
Police said the man lured his son with a bicycle ride and took him to the bank of a canal, where he forced him to drown. After returning home, the accused informed his wife that their son had drowned accidentally. Shocked, when she repeatedly started questioning her husband about the matter, he gave conflicting replies regarding the death of the child.
The wife grew suspicious and went to the Pamgarh police station to file a complaint on the matter. Acting on it, the police detained the accused and subjected him to intense interrogation, during which he broke down and confessed to the crime of killing his own child.
After the postmortem report also revealed that the child had been forcibly drowned in the water, the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said an official.
"On Friday, the accused took the victim on a bicycle and took him to the canal at 2 am. Upon reaching, he drowned him and kept him under water forcefully, resulting in his instanteneoous death," said a police official.
It has been learnt that the accused frequently subjected his wife to physical abuse, due to which she lived at her paternal house with two daughters. However, their seven-year-old son lived with his father. Villagers corroborated that the husband would often threaten his wife over the phone to kill their son and then take his own.
Also Read