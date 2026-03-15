ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Forcefully Drowning Seven-Year-Old Son

Janjgir-Champa: A man who killed his seven-year-old son by drowning in Bhiloni village under the Pamgarh police station area of Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Police said the man lured his son with a bicycle ride and took him to the bank of a canal, where he forced him to drown. After returning home, the accused informed his wife that their son had drowned accidentally. Shocked, when she repeatedly started questioning her husband about the matter, he gave conflicting replies regarding the death of the child.

The wife grew suspicious and went to the Pamgarh police station to file a complaint on the matter. Acting on it, the police detained the accused and subjected him to intense interrogation, during which he broke down and confessed to the crime of killing his own child.