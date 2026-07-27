ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Held For Allegedly Using AI-Edited Photos To Blackmail Woman, Demand Rs 5 Lakh

Durg: The Chhawani police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have arrested a man for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create edited images of a woman and threatening to circulate them on social media unless she paid him Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Monday.

They added that the accused was apprehended on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused had been allegedly harassing the woman for a long time and also threatened to kill her husband and force her to divorce him if his demands were not met. The woman also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her husband and force her to divorce.

Based on the complaint, Chhawani police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation. The accused was later arrested from Dhamdha and produced before a court.