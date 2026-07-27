Chhattisgarh Man Held For Allegedly Using AI-Edited Photos To Blackmail Woman, Demand Rs 5 Lakh
During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he was in love with the woman, though the feelings were one-sided. Reports Atul Sharma
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Durg: The Chhawani police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have arrested a man for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to create edited images of a woman and threatening to circulate them on social media unless she paid him Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Monday.
They added that the accused was apprehended on Sunday night.
According to police, the accused had been allegedly harassing the woman for a long time and also threatened to kill her husband and force her to divorce him if his demands were not met. The woman also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her husband and force her to divorce.
Based on the complaint, Chhawani police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation. The accused was later arrested from Dhamdha and produced before a court.
Durg Rural Additional Superintendent of Police Manishankar Chandra confirmed the arrest, saying police acted promptly on the victim's complaint and apprehended the accused from Dhamdha.
During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he was in love with the woman, though the feelings were one-sided. The two had worked together at a finance company before the woman got married. Police said the accused admitted that after her marriage, he began harassing her.
According to police, the accused confessed to threatening the woman with AI-edited images in an attempt to intimidate her and extort money. He also allegedly admitted to all the threats if she failed to comply with his demands.
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