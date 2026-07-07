ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Major Tiger Skin Smuggling Racket Busted In Indravati Tiger Reserve; 7 Arrested, 3 Skins Seized

Bijapur: A major tiger skin smuggling racket has been unearthed in the Indravati Tiger Reserve, part of the Central Indian Tiger Landscape, with seven accused arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a joint operation by multiple enforcement agencies.

Three tiger skins have been recovered during the investigation. Officials are also probing allegations that five tigers were poached and their skins trafficked. However, forest authorities said the exact number of tigers involved will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indravati Tiger Reserve, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the state-level Flying Squad, the Maharashtra Forest Department, the police, the Paschim Bhanupratappur Forest Division and the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in areas along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

Initially, two tiger skins were recovered. Based on information provided by the arrested accused, investigators conducted a series of raids that led to the recovery of a third.

Deputy Director of Indravati Tiger Reserve Sandeep Balga said the investigation is still underway and it would be premature to comment on additional recoveries or the total number of animals involved.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Arun Pandey confirmed that three tiger skins had been seized and seven people arrested. "The accused had allegedly confessed to hunting tigers using traps inside the Indravati Tiger Reserve. The recovered skins will be sent for scientific examination to determine whether they belonged to tigers from Indravati or another protected area," he said.