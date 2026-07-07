Chhattisgarh: Major Tiger Skin Smuggling Racket Busted In Indravati Tiger Reserve; 7 Arrested, 3 Skins Seized
One of the most significant developments is the arrest of a Maharashtra Police constable, who had previously been awarded the coveted President's Police Gallantry Medal.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Bijapur: A major tiger skin smuggling racket has been unearthed in the Indravati Tiger Reserve, part of the Central Indian Tiger Landscape, with seven accused arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a joint operation by multiple enforcement agencies.
Three tiger skins have been recovered during the investigation. Officials are also probing allegations that five tigers were poached and their skins trafficked. However, forest authorities said the exact number of tigers involved will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Indravati Tiger Reserve, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the state-level Flying Squad, the Maharashtra Forest Department, the police, the Paschim Bhanupratappur Forest Division and the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in areas along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.
Initially, two tiger skins were recovered. Based on information provided by the arrested accused, investigators conducted a series of raids that led to the recovery of a third.
Deputy Director of Indravati Tiger Reserve Sandeep Balga said the investigation is still underway and it would be premature to comment on additional recoveries or the total number of animals involved.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Arun Pandey confirmed that three tiger skins had been seized and seven people arrested. "The accused had allegedly confessed to hunting tigers using traps inside the Indravati Tiger Reserve. The recovered skins will be sent for scientific examination to determine whether they belonged to tigers from Indravati or another protected area," he said.
One of the most significant developments in the case is the arrest of a Maharashtra Police constable, who had previously been awarded the President's Police Gallantry Medal. A Home Guard personnel has also been arrested in connection with the case.
Tri-State Border Area Considered Tiger Corridor
Investigators also recovered pangolin scales from the accused, raising suspicions that the gang was involved in trafficking multiple protected wildlife species, not just tigers.
Forest officials said Indravati Tiger Reserve has long faced challenges in maintaining its tiger population. If forensic analysis confirms that the recovered skins belong to tigers from the reserve, it would represent a major setback for wildlife conservation efforts.
The Indravati-Maharashtra-Telangana border area is considered an important tiger corridor. Officials said increased surveillance in recent years, aided by improved security and the decline of Naxalite influence in the region, helped generate timely intelligence that led to the successful operation.
The Forest Department said the investigation is continuing to identify more suspects and dismantle the entire interstate poaching and wildlife trafficking network. Officials added that the final conclusions regarding the number of tigers poached, the crime scenes and the full extent of the network will be based on forensic reports, digital evidence and the interrogation of the accused.
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