Chhattisgarh Mahtari Statue Vandalised In Raipur; Congress Attacks Vishnu Deo Sai Govt

Raipur: Unidentified miscreants have vandalized the highly revered Chhattisgarh Mahtari statue in capital Raipur sparking anger across the state.

The vandalism, carried out by unidentified individuals at the city's VIP Chowk, has prompted heightened police presence in the area to prevent any law and order situation.

As soon as the vandalism came to light on Sunday, workers of the Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena and Johar Chhattisgarh Party took to the streets, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The opposition Congress also targeted the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government, stating that culture and identity were being continuously attacked in the state.

Protesters said that the act had shaken the soul of the entire state of Chhattisgarh. Amit, leader of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, said that the police were calling it the work of a “madman” while claiming that the condition of the Chhattisgarh Mahtari statue “proves this to be completely wrong”.

He pointed out that the statue's neck had been broken, and only the part bearing Dr. Narendra Verma's name had been scratched. “This indicates that the work was carried out in a planned manner. The same leaders who seek votes in the name of Chhattisgarh Mahtari during elections are silent on this insult today,” Amit said.

Johar Chhattisgarh Party District President Laxmi Nag expressed her emotional sentiments, saying, "Today the soul of Chhattisgarh has been hurt. The statue of the one who gave us birth has been broken. Until justice is achieved and a new statue is installed, the protest will continue, and protests will be held even at events like Rajyotsav."

Police Swing Into Action

Given the seriousness of the matter, police and municipal officials immediately arrived at the scene. Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore stated that “anti-social elements” had vandalized the statue installed by the Municipal Corporation at VIP Chowk.