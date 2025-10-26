Chhattisgarh Mahtari Statue Vandalised In Raipur; Congress Attacks Vishnu Deo Sai Govt
The statue of the highly revered statue symbolising the state as a mother figure was found vandalised at VIP Chowk in the capital causing uproar.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Raipur: Unidentified miscreants have vandalized the highly revered Chhattisgarh Mahtari statue in capital Raipur sparking anger across the state.
The vandalism, carried out by unidentified individuals at the city's VIP Chowk, has prompted heightened police presence in the area to prevent any law and order situation.
As soon as the vandalism came to light on Sunday, workers of the Chhattisgarhiya Kranti Sena and Johar Chhattisgarh Party took to the streets, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. The opposition Congress also targeted the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government, stating that culture and identity were being continuously attacked in the state.
Protesters said that the act had shaken the soul of the entire state of Chhattisgarh. Amit, leader of the Chhattisgarh Kranti Sena, said that the police were calling it the work of a “madman” while claiming that the condition of the Chhattisgarh Mahtari statue “proves this to be completely wrong”.
He pointed out that the statue's neck had been broken, and only the part bearing Dr. Narendra Verma's name had been scratched. “This indicates that the work was carried out in a planned manner. The same leaders who seek votes in the name of Chhattisgarh Mahtari during elections are silent on this insult today,” Amit said.
Johar Chhattisgarh Party District President Laxmi Nag expressed her emotional sentiments, saying, "Today the soul of Chhattisgarh has been hurt. The statue of the one who gave us birth has been broken. Until justice is achieved and a new statue is installed, the protest will continue, and protests will be held even at events like Rajyotsav."
Police Swing Into Action
Given the seriousness of the matter, police and municipal officials immediately arrived at the scene. Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore stated that “anti-social elements” had vandalized the statue installed by the Municipal Corporation at VIP Chowk.
The accused are being searched for, CCTV footage is being examined, and a case has been registered at the Telibandha police station, he said. The Municipal Corporation has also announced that the damaged statue will be replaced with a new one.
Congress Attacks Sai Govt
The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over the incident. State President of the Congress Media Department, Sushil Anand Shukla, said that the demolition of the Chhattisgarh Mata statue was extremely unfortunate and condemnable.
“Since the BJP government came to power in the state, Chhattisgarh's culture, festivals, and identity have been under constant attack. The BJP is a habitually anti-culture party. Even when the Congress government installed this statue, the BJP opposed it. It is possible that the same mentality is behind this incident,” Shukla said.
छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की मूर्ति तोड़े जाने की घटना अत्यंत दुखद और निंदनीय है।— INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) October 26, 2025
यह कृत्य छत्तीसगढ़ की अस्मिता, संस्कृति और हमारी मातृभूमि के सम्मान पर सीधा प्रहार है। pic.twitter.com/aTxhALA2Fe
Former CM Bhupesh Baghel too attacked the Vishnu Deo Sai government in the state over this incident and raised questions about good governance. In a social media post, Baghel wrote that the statue of Chhattisgarh Mahtari was vandalized on the silver jubilee of Chhattisgarh's establishment. “The demolition of the Chhattisgarh Mahtari statue located on VIP Road in the capital Raipur is an insult to the public,” he said.
छत्तीसगढ़ की स्थापना की रजत जयंती पर छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की मूर्ति तोड़ दी गई.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 26, 2025
राजधानी रायपुर के VIP रोड स्थित छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की प्रतिमा को तोड़ा जाना जनता का अपमान है.
हर एक छत्तीसगढ़िया बेहद ग़ुस्से में है. यह पूरी तरह अस्वीकार्य है.
कहीं यह शासन-प्रशासन के कार्यक्रमों से… pic.twitter.com/GymxaIrvcm
CM Says Culprits Won't Be Spared
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that a complaint has been received regarding this incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits. He clarified that no one will be spared.
“I have instructed the police to investigate the matter with utmost seriousness and arrest the culprit as soon as possible,” the CM said in a statement.
