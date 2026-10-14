Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Supplementary Chargesheet Details Rs 182-Crore Manpower Fraud
Chhattisgarh police's EOW/ACB filed a supplementary chargesheet detailing a Rs 182.98 crore manpower fraud within the state's liquor scam.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) on Wednesday filed a 500-page supplementary chargesheet in court in connection with an alleged manpower placement fraud linked to the liquor scam.
The new chargesheet names Arunpati Tripathi, the former managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), and BR Lohia, an operator of a manpower agency.
The probe revealed that Rs 182.98 crore in fraudulent, excess payments was routed to five private placement agencies between 2019 and 2023 under the guise of salaries, overtime, bonuses, and service charges for government liquor shop staff.
"Employees working at these state-run shops were denied their actual overtime pay and bonuses. Instead, officials generated fraudulent records to clear massive illegal payments to placement firms, with a significant portion of the money pocketed as commissions by senior officials and an organised syndicate," according to investigative agencies.
During Tripathi’s tenure alone, Rs 152.40 crore in excess payments was allegedly cleared. “Two major agencies, Eagle Hunter and Alert Commandos, collectively received over Rs 48 crore of these funds. Tripathi personally collected cash commissions worth Rs 28 crore to Rs 32 crore from the placement agencies before passing the illicit cash to co-accused Anwar Dhebar,” the agency said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already seized Rs 3 crore representing Tripathi’s direct share of the proceeds, along with an additional Rs 28.80 lakh taken to clear pending bills. The chargesheet also suggested that the syndicate used traditional Angadia (hawala) networks to route the illicit cash to operational bases in Mumbai and Hyderabad.
More about the case
On October 5, the ED officially registered this case following verification. An initial chargesheet was filed in May against 12 individuals, including operator Naveen Pratap Singh Tomar and Anwar Dhebar.
The latest chargesheet formally implicates Tripathi and Lohia after further investigation established their roles in the conspiracy. While Tripathi remains in custody at Raipur Central Jail, Lohia is currently absconding as law enforcement agencies continue efforts to track him down.
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