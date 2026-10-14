ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Supplementary Chargesheet Details Rs 182-Crore Manpower Fraud

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing and Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB) on Wednesday filed a 500-page supplementary chargesheet in court in connection with an alleged manpower placement fraud linked to the liquor scam.

The new chargesheet names Arunpati Tripathi, the former managing director of the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL), and BR Lohia, an operator of a manpower agency.

The probe revealed that Rs 182.98 crore in fraudulent, excess payments was routed to five private placement agencies between 2019 and 2023 under the guise of salaries, overtime, bonuses, and service charges for government liquor shop staff.

​"Employees working at these state-run shops were denied their actual overtime pay and bonuses. Instead, officials generated fraudulent records to clear massive illegal payments to placement firms, with a significant portion of the money pocketed as commissions by senior officials and an organised syndicate," according to investigative agencies.

During Tripathi’s tenure alone, Rs 152.40 crore in excess payments was allegedly cleared. “Two major agencies, Eagle Hunter and Alert Commandos, collectively received over Rs 48 crore of these funds. Tripathi personally collected cash commissions worth Rs 28 crore to Rs 32 crore from the placement agencies before passing the illicit cash to co-accused Anwar Dhebar,” the agency said.