Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Files Final Chargesheet, 59 More Accused Named

The chargesheet filed by the Directorate of Enforcement runs into 315 pages and is supported by around 29,800 pages of documents. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its final charge sheet in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam, naming 59 additional accused and taking the total number of people booked in the money laundering case to 81.

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey said the final charge sheet was submitted before the special PMLA court in Raipur in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

According to Pandey, investigations against 22 accused had been completed earlier, and charge sheets were already filed in their cases, with several of them arrested. The latest filing covers 59 more individuals against whom the probe has now concluded. Those named include Soumya Chaurasia, then Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, former IAS officer Niranjan Das, liquor licence holders, distributors, and officials of the state Excise Department.

Pandey said the charge sheet runs into 315 pages and is supported by around 29,800 pages of documents. The material, he said, includes banking records, documents showing alleged money laundering, backdoor and proxy entries, and digital evidence such as communication records.

The ED has pegged the alleged proceeds of crime at nearly ₹3,000 crore. It has accused Niranjan Das, who served as Excise Commissioner at the time, of facilitating the smooth functioning of the alleged scam by ensuring that no punitive action was taken, allowing it to continue unchecked.