Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Arrests Ex-CM Baghel’s Aide Saumya Chaurasia Again

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday in connection with the liquor scam case worth over Rs 21,000 crore in Chhattisgarh.

Chaurasia, who was summoned to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the liquor scam case in the morning, was arested late in the evening, officials said.

She will be produced before a special court in Raipur on Wednesday, December 17. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Saumya Chaurasia in 2022 in a money laundering and coal scam case. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 30.

The SC also granted conditional bail to six other accused in the coal scam and DMF scam cases. Following this, Chaurasia was released from Raipur Central Jail. The others, who were released, included suspended IAS officer Ranu Sahu and Sameer Bishnoi.