Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED Arrests Ex-CM Baghel’s Aide Saumya Chaurasia Again
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Saumya Chaurasia in 2022 in a money laundering and coal scam case.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 12:54 AM IST
Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested Saumya Chaurasia, former deputy secretary to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Tuesday in connection with the liquor scam case worth over Rs 21,000 crore in Chhattisgarh.
Chaurasia, who was summoned to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in the liquor scam case in the morning, was arested late in the evening, officials said.
She will be produced before a special court in Raipur on Wednesday, December 17. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Saumya Chaurasia in 2022 in a money laundering and coal scam case. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court on May 30.
The SC also granted conditional bail to six other accused in the coal scam and DMF scam cases. Following this, Chaurasia was released from Raipur Central Jail. The others, who were released, included suspended IAS officer Ranu Sahu and Sameer Bishnoi.
A double bench led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta heard the bail application. Justice Kant had imposed a restriction on all the accused from staying in Chhattisgarh due to the possibility of influencing witnesses.
On December 2, 2022, she was arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation in the alleged coal levy scam in the state. Considered a powerful bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh, Chaurasia was taken into custody under criminal sections of money laundering after questioning by the ED.
During the period, the court had also asked her to provide her address to the concerned police station wherever she resided. Almost all the accused released on bail had been in jail for two years. Soon after her release on bail, Chaurasia started living in Bengaluru.