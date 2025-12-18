ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Court Remands Ex-CM Aide Saumya Chourasia Till Friday

Raipur: A court on Wednesday remanded till Friday Saumya Chourasia, Deputy Secretary to then Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the Rs 3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam. She was directed to be produced before the court by 3.30 pm.

Saumya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday after being questioned in the liquor scam case. The following day, she was produced before the court, where a remand order was issued.

During the hearing, ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey informed the court that the agency’s investigation revealed that Rs 115 crore of scam proceeds reached Saumya. He stated that the key accused, K K Srivastava, Laxmi Narayan Bansal and Nikhil Chandrakar all claimed that liquor scam money was given to her.

Expanding on the case, the ED explained that funds were routed to Chourasia through Laxmi Narayan Bansal, while Nikhil Chandrakar acted as a supply agent. Specifically, Chandrakar stated that around Rs 5 crore was delivered to her. Srivastava admitted to paying Rs 72 crore via hawala transactions on her instructions. The agency further cited digital evidence and noted Chourasia's constant contact with the syndicate.

Defence counsel Harshvardhan Pargania questioned the ED’s reliance on statements made by Laxmi Narayan Bansal. However, he noted that despite an arrest warrant against Bansal, the agency produced him in court without taking him into custody. Furthermore, Pargania argued that the High Court guidelines mandate arrest upon issuance of a warrant, alleging that the agency was protecting a witness and calling such protection extrajudicial.

In response to the arguments, the court advised adherence to judicial precedent as established in the Paramvir Saini case while issuing the remand order.