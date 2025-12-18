Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Court Remands Ex-CM Aide Saumya Chourasia Till Friday
ED told the court that Rs 115 crore from the Chhattisgarh liquor scam was routed to former CM aide Saumya Chourasia.
Raipur: A court on Wednesday remanded till Friday Saumya Chourasia, Deputy Secretary to then Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the Rs 3,200 crore Chhattisgarh liquor scam. She was directed to be produced before the court by 3.30 pm.
Saumya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday after being questioned in the liquor scam case. The following day, she was produced before the court, where a remand order was issued.
During the hearing, ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pandey informed the court that the agency’s investigation revealed that Rs 115 crore of scam proceeds reached Saumya. He stated that the key accused, K K Srivastava, Laxmi Narayan Bansal and Nikhil Chandrakar all claimed that liquor scam money was given to her.
Expanding on the case, the ED explained that funds were routed to Chourasia through Laxmi Narayan Bansal, while Nikhil Chandrakar acted as a supply agent. Specifically, Chandrakar stated that around Rs 5 crore was delivered to her. Srivastava admitted to paying Rs 72 crore via hawala transactions on her instructions. The agency further cited digital evidence and noted Chourasia's constant contact with the syndicate.
Defence counsel Harshvardhan Pargania questioned the ED’s reliance on statements made by Laxmi Narayan Bansal. However, he noted that despite an arrest warrant against Bansal, the agency produced him in court without taking him into custody. Furthermore, Pargania argued that the High Court guidelines mandate arrest upon issuance of a warrant, alleging that the agency was protecting a witness and calling such protection extrajudicial.
In response to the arguments, the court advised adherence to judicial precedent as established in the Paramvir Saini case while issuing the remand order.
Why Was She Arrested?
The ED informed the court that the Income Tax Department seized a diary listing entries amounting to about Rs 43.5 crore, allegedly received by Saumya Chourasia. Based on these entries and statements from the arrested accused, the agency arrested her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It sought a three-day custodial remand for further interrogation and potential leads.
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the liquor scam and has registered FIRs with the EOW and ACB, alleging a scam of over Rs 3,200 crore. The ED claims the scam was carried out during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government through a syndicate involving IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Excise Department MD AP Tripathi, and businessman Anwar Dhebar. Several politicians, officials, and businessmen have been named in the case.
About Saumya Chourasia
Saumya Chourasia, a suspended State Administrative Service officer, held the rank of Deputy Secretary in the Chhattisgarh government. She was arrested on December 2, 2022, in connection with a money-laundering probe into the alleged coal-levy scam and was later released on bail. After her release, she had been residing in Bengaluru until her arrest on Tuesday in the liquor scam case.
