Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To Chaitanya Baghel In Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam' Case
Chaitanya, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Durg on July 18, 2025.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam case.
Justice Arvind Kumar Verma granted bail to Chaitanya. The High Court had reserved the verdict on December 19, 2025.
Chaitanya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Durg on July 18, 2025. Baghel had dubbed the actions Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as illegal.
Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla said that Chaitanya was granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court. "We were aware that even if late, we would get justice. This is a big legal relief. We were assured that one cannot defeat truth," said Shukla.
The ED has claimed that the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam is worth Rs 3200 crore. The probe agency has claimed that there is involvement of Chaitanya Baghel, Soumya Chourasiya, businessman Anwar Dhebar and other IPS officers. When Chaitanya was arrested, he was in jail.
The ED filed a 29,800 pages chargesheet on 26 December 2025 in the court in connection with the case. The probe agency claimed that it had strong evidence against the accused.
Currently, one of the accused, Soumya Chourasiya, who served as Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure as Chief Minister, is in jail. She was arrested on December 17, 2025.
