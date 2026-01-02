ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh HC Grants Bail To Chaitanya Baghel In Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam' Case

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in the alleged Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam case.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma granted bail to Chaitanya. The High Court had reserved the verdict on December 19, 2025.

Chaitanya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Durg on July 18, 2025. Baghel had dubbed the actions Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as illegal.

Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla said that Chaitanya was granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court. "We were aware that even if late, we would get justice. This is a big legal relief. We were assured that one cannot defeat truth," said Shukla.