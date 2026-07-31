ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Life Convict Dies By Suicide Inside Bilaspur Central Jail Kitchen

Bilaspur: A life convict allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the burning furnace of a gasifier plant inside the high-security Bilaspur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kanwar alias Vikesh, a resident of Janjgir-Champa district. He had been lodged in Bilaspur Central Jail since 2014 after being convicted in a double murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had already spent around 10 years in jail.

Jailer Khomesh Mandavi said the incident took place around 4:15 pm on Wednesday when food was being prepared in the prison kitchen. Rahul Kanwar was working in the kitchen at the time when he suddenly jumped into the burning furnace of the gasifier plant, resulting in his death.

The gasifier plant uses wood to generate fuel gas for cooking meals for inmates.

Following the incident, Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal, SSP Rajnesh Singh, police personnel and an FSL team reached the jail. An investigation is underway.

SSP Rajnesh Singh said, "The inmate suddenly ran towards the gas chamber and jumped into it. A case has been registered and a magisterial inquiry is being conducted."

"The prisoner was working in the kitchen when he jumped into the gasifier. The furnace was extremely hot, leading to his immediate death," Jailer Khomesh Mandavi said.