Chhattisgarh: Life Convict Dies By Suicide Inside Bilaspur Central Jail Kitchen
Authorities launched a probe after a life convict allegedly jumped into a burning gasifier unit while working in Bilaspur Central Jail's kitchen.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Bilaspur: A life convict allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the burning furnace of a gasifier plant inside the high-security Bilaspur Central Jail in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul Kanwar alias Vikesh, a resident of Janjgir-Champa district. He had been lodged in Bilaspur Central Jail since 2014 after being convicted in a double murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment. He had already spent around 10 years in jail.
Jailer Khomesh Mandavi said the incident took place around 4:15 pm on Wednesday when food was being prepared in the prison kitchen. Rahul Kanwar was working in the kitchen at the time when he suddenly jumped into the burning furnace of the gasifier plant, resulting in his death.
The gasifier plant uses wood to generate fuel gas for cooking meals for inmates.
Following the incident, Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agrawal, SSP Rajnesh Singh, police personnel and an FSL team reached the jail. An investigation is underway.
SSP Rajnesh Singh said, "The inmate suddenly ran towards the gas chamber and jumped into it. A case has been registered and a magisterial inquiry is being conducted."
"The prisoner was working in the kitchen when he jumped into the gasifier. The furnace was extremely hot, leading to his immediate death," Jailer Khomesh Mandavi said.
Magisterial Probe Ordered
Collector Sanjay Agrawal said the convicted prisoner died by suicide after jumping into the gasifier unit in the prison kitchen.
"As the gasifier remains extremely hot, he died instantly. The matter is under investigation. The inmate was serving a life sentence in a double murder case and had spent nearly 10 years in jail," he said.
Responding to questions over inmate suicides, Jailer Khomesh Mandavi said the incident would be reviewed thoroughly. If any negligence is found, appropriate action will be taken. A judicial inquiry has also been ordered.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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