ETV Bharat / state

Two BJP Leaders From Chhattisgarh Given Vital Assignments In Nitin Nabin's New Team

Raipur: Two leaders from Chhattisgarh are part of BJP national president Nitin Nabin's new team of national office bearers.

While Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed BJP's national social media coordinator, Roop Kumari Chaudhary has been appointed the national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Mhaskey has been given the vital task of heading the party's national IT cell and social media. He replaces Amit Malviya. Mhaskey is at present the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation and has served as the state spokesperson for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Since Nabin is the party's in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Mhaskey has worked with him. Already active in social media and party communications roles as a national member of the BJP, Mhaskey has also been interested in data collection, analysis, and governance-related roles.