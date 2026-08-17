Two BJP Leaders From Chhattisgarh Given Vital Assignments In Nitin Nabin's New Team
While Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed BJP's national social media coordinator, Roop Kumari Chaudhary has been appointed the national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Raipur: Two leaders from Chhattisgarh are part of BJP national president Nitin Nabin's new team of national office bearers.
While Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed BJP's national social media coordinator, Roop Kumari Chaudhary has been appointed the national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.
Mhaskey has been given the vital task of heading the party's national IT cell and social media. He replaces Amit Malviya. Mhaskey is at present the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation and has served as the state spokesperson for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.
राष्ट्रीय टीम @BJP4India में दायित्व प्राप्त करने वाले सभी नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं अनंत शुभकामनाएं।— Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) August 17, 2026
आप सभी का अनुभव, समर्पण और संगठन के प्रति निष्ठा निश्चित रूप से भाजपा को नई शक्ति और दिशा प्रदान करेगी। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन… pic.twitter.com/QgJSPh0Gi1
Since Nabin is the party's in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Mhaskey has worked with him. Already active in social media and party communications roles as a national member of the BJP, Mhaskey has also been interested in data collection, analysis, and governance-related roles.
In a tweet, Malviya congratulated Mhaskey on assuming the position of head of the BJP's social media department. Recalling his 11-year tenure, Amit Malviya expressed gratitude to the party's vast support base and workers on social media.
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं माननीय श्री @NitinNabin जी द्वारा भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय पदाधिकारियों एवं विभिन्न महत्वपूर्ण दायित्वों के लिए नवनियुक्त सभी सदस्यों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) August 17, 2026
अनुभव, संगठन के प्रति निष्ठा और नई ऊर्जा से सुसज्जित यह टीम आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/kxViGRHoJh
Similarly, Roop Kumari is currently the Member of Parliament from Mahasamund and the Vice President of Chhattisgarh BJP. Previously, she served as BJP's Mahasamund District President in 2019 and the Basna Assembly Constituency MLA in 2013.
Meanwhile, Congress state president Deepak Baij questioned the responsibilities given to Chhattisgarh leaders in BJP's national team, alleging factionalism is rampant within the party. However, he also congratulated and wished the new office bearers.
Baij questioned the lack of space for senior BJP leaders in the national organization. He named leaders like Brijmohan Agarwal, Ajay Chandrakar, Amar Agarwal, Dharamlal Kaushik, and Rajesh Moonat, saying that they are all prominent leaders in Chhattisgarh politics, but were not given national-level responsibilities.
"Senior leaders from Chhattisgarh are neither being given a place in the Union Cabinet nor being given significant roles in the BJP's national team. This reflects the ongoing factionalism within the BJP," Baij said.
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BJP's Outgoing Social Media In-Charge Amit Malviya Congratulates His Successor, Other New Office Bearers