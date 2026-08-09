ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Korba Medical College Building Incomplete, Hostel Accommodation For 125 New Students Becomes A Headache For Authorities

The under-construction building of Korba Medical College. ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: With the admission process for medical colleges across the country commencing in the days to come, students at Korba Medical College will stare at an uncertain future because the construction of its building is incomplete. Currently, the medical college is operating out of rented premises on the IT Korba campus at Jhgarha and is paying a monthly rent of Rs 14 lakh to the engineering college for its use. While a boys' hostel is located there, girls' hostels are spread across three separate locations. For medical education, the smooth functioning of advanced laboratories and OPDs — alongside standard laboratories and clinical training facilities — is essential. To this end, an 800-bed hospital is proposed as part of the new medical college complex at Bhulsidih. However, hostel construction across the campus remains incomplete, making the provision of accommodation for out-of-town students a major challenge. The college administration currently has no hostel arrangements for new students; there is absolutely no space available to allocate rooms to any students beyond those already pursuing their medical studies there. Korba Medical College (ETV Bharat) Additional girls' hostels are being operated at a Working Women's Hostel and the Government EVPG College hostel. Bus services have been arranged to transport students to and from these locations, which are situated 7 to 8 kilometres from the college building where classes are held. Once the new building at Bhulsidih is completed, a major benefit will be that all students studying at the Korba Medical College will have the facility to reside in hostels within the same campus.