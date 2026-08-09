Chhattisgarh: Korba Medical College Building Incomplete, Hostel Accommodation For 125 New Students Becomes A Headache For Authorities
Currently, the medical college is operating out of rented premises at Jhgarha and is paying a monthly rent of Rs 14 lakh, reports Raj Kumar.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Korba: With the admission process for medical colleges across the country commencing in the days to come, students at Korba Medical College will stare at an uncertain future because the construction of its building is incomplete.
Currently, the medical college is operating out of rented premises on the IT Korba campus at Jhgarha and is paying a monthly rent of Rs 14 lakh to the engineering college for its use. While a boys' hostel is located there, girls' hostels are spread across three separate locations.
For medical education, the smooth functioning of advanced laboratories and OPDs — alongside standard laboratories and clinical training facilities — is essential. To this end, an 800-bed hospital is proposed as part of the new medical college complex at Bhulsidih. However, hostel construction across the campus remains incomplete, making the provision of accommodation for out-of-town students a major challenge. The college administration currently has no hostel arrangements for new students; there is absolutely no space available to allocate rooms to any students beyond those already pursuing their medical studies there.
Additional girls' hostels are being operated at a Working Women's Hostel and the Government EVPG College hostel. Bus services have been arranged to transport students to and from these locations, which are situated 7 to 8 kilometres from the college building where classes are held. Once the new building at Bhulsidih is completed, a major benefit will be that all students studying at the Korba Medical College will have the facility to reside in hostels within the same campus.
A total of 495 students across all semesters are currently studying at the Korba Medical College. Counselling has already begun. Following this, 125 new students aspiring to become doctors will enroll here for the first semester.
The Dean stated that they have started looking for a location to operate a hostel for these 125 new students. The college has not yet found an alternative for hostel facilities or accommodation for the new entrants, and the search is ongoing.
The medical college is a major achievement for the Korba district. A 124.24-acre plot of land at Bhulsidih has been allocated for the construction of the new medical college building. A sum of Rs 325 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of this state-of-the-art facility.
However, the deadline for the building's construction has already passed, and the work remains incomplete. According to the latest information, the building is scheduled to be handed over to the college management by January 2027, whereas classes are supposed to commence next month, on September 1st. According to NMC guidelines, MBBS classes must begin by September 1st without fail.
K K Sahare, Dean of Korba Medical College, stated that there are currently 495 students studying at the college, a figure that has accumulated since 2022. There is a boys' hostel for 240 students and a girls' hostel for 120. “We face a shortage of hostel facilities because this is a new college. A new college building is being constructed at the site allotted to us at Bhulsidih; we expect to take possession of it by February. Since we have a large number of female students, 64 of them are currently staying in the PG College hostel while the Working Women's Hostel accommodates 62,” said Sahare.
The Dean stated that there are 'B' and 'C' blocks on the IT Korba campus. "We intend to take over the halls there, install toilets, and convert them into dormitory-style accommodation. We are exploring other options as well and looking for additional locations at Korba where hostels could be operated," he said.
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