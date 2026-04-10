Chhattisgarh Judicial Magistrate, Family Get Death Threats Demanding Rs 3 Cr Ransom
The sender of the threat letter claimed to be affiliated with a Naxalite organisation but Balod Police said a probe is currently underway.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Balod: A judicial magistrate and his family in Chhattisgarh's Balod district have received death threats demanding a ransom of Rs three crore. Based on the magistrate's complaint, a case has been registered at Gundardehi police station and security tightened, an official said on Friday.
Prashant Kumar Dewangan, a First Class Judicial Magistrate posted in Gundardehi, received a sealed envelope via post. Upon opening the envelope, he found a threat to kill him and his family, and a ransom demand of Rs 3 crore in exchange for sparing their lives.
Police said the sender has claimed to be affiliated with a Naxalite organisation. The Balod police are currently investigating whether this is a conspiracy orchestrated by Naxalites, or the organisation's name was linked to mislead the police and trigger panic.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the magistrate filed a complaint, based on which, a case was registered against an unidentified person at Gundardehi police station. Joint teams comprising the cyber cell and the local police have been set up. These teams are currently analysing the letter to trace its source and verify the handwriting.
"Police are on high alert regarding the threat. A case has been registered, and along with verifying the authenticity of the letter, every possible angle of the incident is being meticulously examined. Necessary steps have been taken to tighten the family's security," stated Monica Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police, Balod.
Thus, security arrangements at both the magistrate's residence and office have been significantly enhanced. The police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and examining postal records to identify and apprehend the accused as swiftly as possible.
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