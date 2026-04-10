ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Judicial Magistrate, Family Get Death Threats Demanding Rs 3 Cr Ransom

Balod Police said they are investigating whether it's a Naxalite conspiracy or the organisation's name was linked to mislead them and trigger panic ( ETV Bharat )

Balod: A judicial magistrate and his family in Chhattisgarh's Balod district have received death threats demanding a ransom of Rs three crore. Based on the magistrate's complaint, a case has been registered at Gundardehi police station and security tightened, an official said on Friday.

Prashant Kumar Dewangan, a First Class Judicial Magistrate posted in Gundardehi, received a sealed envelope via post. Upon opening the envelope, he found a threat to kill him and his family, and a ransom demand of Rs 3 crore in exchange for sparing their lives.

Police said the sender has claimed to be affiliated with a Naxalite organisation. The Balod police are currently investigating whether this is a conspiracy orchestrated by Naxalites, or the organisation's name was linked to mislead the police and trigger panic.