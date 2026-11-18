Chhattisgarh: In Rs 25 Cr Extortion Case, Raipur Police Suspendeds Inspector After Accused Absconds Before Raid
Based on Raipur Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla's report, Bastar IG Badrinarayan Meena issued the suspension order, attaching Inspector Vineet Dubey to the Police Reserve Centre.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Raipur: Raipur Police has suspended Inspector Vineet Dubey, after he allegedly leaked confidential police strategy in a case involving an alleged extortion demand of Rs 25 crore. Amid the stir caused by the development, it has also raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the department's internal information-sharing system.
The case is linked to an offense (Crime No. 403/2026) registered at the Telibandha Police Station, which falls under the Central Zone of the Raipur Police Commissionerate. It is alleged that Shoaib Dhebar, nephew of former Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, demanded Rs 25 crore in extortion money from Congress leader Anand Kukreja.
Acting on the case, police teams conducted raids at several locations to apprehend Shoaib. However, the accused managed to flee the Khamardih area, where he was hiding, just before the police arrived, allegedly because he was informed in advance of the police's movements before the raids could be executed. This led to suspicions that information had been leaked from within the department itself.
Following this, a confidential inquiry was initiated. During the investigation, the role of Inspector Vineet Dubey was found to be suspicious. Raipur Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla submitted a report regarding this, based on which Badrinarayan Meena, the Inspector General (IG) of the Bastar Range, issued the suspension order.
Inspector Dubey Transferred To Narayanpur
During the period of his suspension, Inspector Vineet Dubey’s designated headquarters has been changed to the Police Reserve Centre in Narayanpur. He has been instructed not to leave this headquarters without the permission of his senior officers.
This is not the first major action taken by the police department in connection with an extortion case. Previously, two constables — Shivam Dwivedi and Rahul Singh Gautam — attached to the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit, had faced disciplinary action and suspension. The situation has now become even more serious with action being taken against an officer of the rank of inspector.
Also Read:
- One Day, Two Verdicts By Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission That Raise Hopes For Health, Life Insurance Claimants Denied By Insurers
- Raipur Man Allegedly Detained In Russia; Family Alleges He Is Being Forced To Join Army To Fight Ukraine War
- Court Grants 8-Day Remand Of Mahadev Betting App Promoter To CBI, 3 Days After His Arrest
- Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Takes Sourabh Chandrakar To Raipur