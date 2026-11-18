ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: In Rs 25 Cr Extortion Case, Raipur Police Suspendeds Inspector After Accused Absconds Before Raid

Inspector Vineet Dubey ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Raipur Police has suspended Inspector Vineet Dubey, after he allegedly leaked confidential police strategy in a case involving an alleged extortion demand of Rs 25 crore. Amid the stir caused by the development, it has also raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the department's internal information-sharing system.

The case is linked to an offense (Crime No. 403/2026) registered at the Telibandha Police Station, which falls under the Central Zone of the Raipur Police Commissionerate. It is alleged that Shoaib Dhebar, nephew of former Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, demanded Rs 25 crore in extortion money from Congress leader Anand Kukreja.