ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: In 2019 Case, Bilaspur Consumer Commission Orders Bike Dealer To Pay Rs 15 Lakh Compensation

Bilaspur: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh be paid to the buyer of a motorcycle, deeming the vehicle dealer's negligence as a serious matter. This case stems from a consumer complaint filed by Rajeshwari Yadav, in which she sought justice regarding irregularities related to insurance coverage during the purchase of the motorcycle.

According to the information received, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, the late husband of the complainant Rajeshwari Yadav, a resident of village Jhalak in Lormi tehsil, had purchased a motorcycle on October 28, 2019. The insurance premium amount was paid at the time of the purchase. However, instead of arranging for immediate insurance coverage, the dealer had delayed the process.

Meanwhile, on October 29, 2019, Mukesh had gone to his sister's house to celebrate Bhai Dooj. While returning around 11.30 pm, as he was riding his bike on Pandariya Road, Mukesh Yadav collided with an unidentified vehicle. He was taken to Pandariya for treatment and subsequently referred to Kawardha. However, he passed away en route. The investigation revealed that the vehicle's insurance coverage was not active at the time the accident occurred.