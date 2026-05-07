Chhattisgarh: In 2019 Case, Bilaspur Consumer Commission Orders Bike Dealer To Pay Rs 15 Lakh Compensation
Dealer had sold complainant's husband a motorcycle and insurance a day before he was killed in an accident, but hadn't activated the insurance cover.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Bilaspur: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has ordered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh be paid to the buyer of a motorcycle, deeming the vehicle dealer's negligence as a serious matter. This case stems from a consumer complaint filed by Rajeshwari Yadav, in which she sought justice regarding irregularities related to insurance coverage during the purchase of the motorcycle.
According to the information received, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, the late husband of the complainant Rajeshwari Yadav, a resident of village Jhalak in Lormi tehsil, had purchased a motorcycle on October 28, 2019. The insurance premium amount was paid at the time of the purchase. However, instead of arranging for immediate insurance coverage, the dealer had delayed the process.
Meanwhile, on October 29, 2019, Mukesh had gone to his sister's house to celebrate Bhai Dooj. While returning around 11.30 pm, as he was riding his bike on Pandariya Road, Mukesh Yadav collided with an unidentified vehicle. He was taken to Pandariya for treatment and subsequently referred to Kawardha. However, he passed away en route. The investigation revealed that the vehicle's insurance coverage was not active at the time the accident occurred.
Commission Delivers Verdict On Lack Of Insurance Cover
It was found that the insurance policy was made effective from November 4, 2019, whereas the vehicle had been delivered on October 28. The Commission held that the act of handing over the vehicle without insurance coverage by the dealer, Galaxy Motors, constituted not only an unfair trade practice, but also a clear deficiency in consumer service. In its verdict, the Commission said that had the dealer arranged for insurance in a timely manner, the aggrieved party could have received an insurance payout of Rs 15 lakh.
Due to this negligence, the dealer has been ordered to pay Rs 15 lakh as compensation for the financial loss suffered by the aggrieved party. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to pay an annual interest of 9 per cent on this amount, calculated from the date the complaint was filed until the date of actual payment. The Commission has also ordered the payment of an additional Rs 10,000 for mental and physical suffering, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs. However, the insurance company was not held liable in this case, as the insurance policy was not in force at the time of the accident.