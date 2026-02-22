Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife With Hammer, Then Critically Injures Sister-In-Law And Her Minor Daughter
After a late-night argument, the accused attacked three family members with a hammer. His wife died, while two others remain critical in the hospital.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Surguja: A man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer following a minor family dispute in Revati village in the Pratappur police station area of Surguja district. Police said that the accused also attacked his sister-in-law and her minor daughter, leaving both critically injured.
According to the police, the incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday during a family wedding. Yashoda Kushwaha had gone to her parents' house in Revati village along with her husband, Ganesh Khushwaha, to attend her brother's wedding. The family was celebrating the occasion, and after the wedding rituals, everyone went to sleep.
However, during the night, an argument broke out between Ganesh and his wife, Yashoda, over a minor issue. The dispute quickly escalated. In a fit of rage, Ganesh allegedly picked up a hammer and attacked Yashoda. She suffered severe head injuries.
Police said that the accused did not stop there. He also allegedly attacked his sister-in-law, identified as Gangotri and her minor daughter with the same hammer. Hearing the loud cries, other family members rushed to the room and found all three lying in a pool of blood.
The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Yashoda dead on arrival. Gangotri and her daughter are undergoing treatment and are said to be in critical condition.
On information, a team from Pratappur police station reached the spot and began an investigation. A case has been registered against the absconding accused. Police said that they are investigating the exact cause of the dispute and the sequence of events that led to the attack. The body of the deceased woman was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to her family members.
