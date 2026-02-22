ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Wife With Hammer, Then Critically Injures Sister-In-Law And Her Minor Daughter

Surguja: A man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer following a minor family dispute in Revati village in the Pratappur police station area of Surguja district. Police said that the accused also attacked his sister-in-law and her minor daughter, leaving both critically injured.

According to the police, the incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday during a family wedding. Yashoda Kushwaha had gone to her parents' house in Revati village along with her husband, Ganesh Khushwaha, to attend her brother's wedding. The family was celebrating the occasion, and after the wedding rituals, everyone went to sleep.

However, during the night, an argument broke out between Ganesh and his wife, Yashoda, over a minor issue. The dispute quickly escalated. In a fit of rage, Ganesh allegedly picked up a hammer and attacked Yashoda. She suffered severe head injuries.